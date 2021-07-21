Chasing runner’s high

It's the end of a long workday, and you're Zoomed out. The sun sags low as you lace up your running shoes, and unresolved work problems swirl in the back of your mind. Those thoughts keep digging at you, even as you set off on your run.

But after 30 minutes or so, something shifts. A lightness takes hold — some spontaneous delight in the right here, right now, and today's worries are left in the dust. You hear birds chirping and the rush of cars, while speckled light dances through the tree leaves and a light breeze cools your skin.

Later, after collapsing into a heap on the couch, your mind glows, unbothered by whatever occupied your thoughts earlier. Instead, there's freedom, joy and emptiness. You've achieved a runner's high — and are already thinking about the next one.

It's a feeling many runners wish to achieve, if they haven't already, and an experience not easily defined by science or the layperson. There's disagreement on the exact definition of the runner's high, although the terminology that runners use to describe it is captivating: some say it’s euphoria, others call it an immersive flow.