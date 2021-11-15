Common Sense™
There’s plenty of information about finances out there, but it can be hard to sift through all that financial jargon to know what is actually true. That’s why Discover is here to help cut through the misconceptions and build your financial common sense.
Your credit score isn’t just impacted by your credit card accounts. One step you can take to maintain a good score is to pay all your bills on time, including student loans.
Cashback Match from Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders earn at the end of their first year. You don’t have any spending thresholds and there’s no limit to how much you can match.1
Rewards points may not be as beneficial as they seem, especially when it comes to the flexibility of redemption. But with Discover, redemption is easy. Cardholders can redeem their Cashback Bonus® — any amount, any time.2
With its $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee, you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized purchases on your Discover card account.3
Your credit report stays unique to you when you get married. If you apply for a joint credit card or loan, the lender may review both of your credit reports. If one of you adds the other as an authorized user on an existing credit card account, the history of that account may be reflected on both of your credit reports.
Discover offers 24/7 U.S-based customer service, so you can get help with your credit card account whenever you need it.
Having no credit history doesn’t mean you can’t get a credit card— it just means your credit card options are more limited. Discover offers the it Secured Card, which can help you build credit with responsible use.4
