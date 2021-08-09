How dialect is crucial to authentic performances at the Maryland Renaissance Festival

Early Modern England, or the period from the mid-15th century through the 17th century, was a time of political, religious and economic transformation. The Church of England broke from Catholicism; the Bill of Rights made the Crown subordinate to the people; and the economy largely flourished. But in the late 16th century, when Shakespeare’s plays were first staged in London, the vast majority of British people could not read or write. Verbal communication reigned, and because spelling had not been standardized, the English language was fluid and experimental.

“They added about 20,000 new words to our English language during the Renaissance,” Jung said. (Today, about 8,500 new words are added to the English language every year.)

Modern audiences often see the language of the Renaissance era as prestigious or intimidating, but the reverence of plays and literature from Early Modern England began well after the era ended—and can misrepresent how that language was used, according to Paul Meier, a dialect coach and scholar of languages. In reality, the language of Shakespeare’s time was casual and vernacular. For example, instead of “goodbye,“ friends would bid each other “farewell“ (“fare“ is a verb that means “to do“) or “I shall see thee anon,“ the equivalent of “see you later.“

While the stories told at the Maryland Renaissance Festival are often set during the Shakespearean era, the language pattern of that time can be difficult for modern audiences to understand, according to Jung. So, instead, she teaches actors other quintessential English accents, which enables the talent to easily communicate with festival-goers (while staying in character.) She chooses these accents based on whether a character is part of the upper or working class: Received Pronunciation, or what’s considered standard British English, is for the well-to-do merchant, while Cockney is for the peasant or tavern wench. To make these accents as authentic as possible, the actors also infuse them with grammar that the everyday person tends to associate with Shakespeare, such as what Jung refers to as reverse negative (“I care not” instead of “I don’t care”) and double superlative (“Thou art the most handsomest man”). Jung also keeps the playful spirit of Early Modern English alive by encouraging wordiness among performers.

“Something we would say in three words, they would have embellished to 30,” Jung said. For example, “There's a million ways to say 'hello,' like, 'good morrow,’ ‘you're well met and well come’ and ‘how now?'“