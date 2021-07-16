Remote work has opened a world of possibilities for employees, but it has also exposed a vast array of vulnerabilities for cyber predators to exploit. In a recent survey, over three quarters of office workers said that working from home during COVID-19 has blurred the lines between their personal and professional lives, with half saying they now see their work device as their own personal device and 46% admitting to using their work laptop for “life admin.”

Whether it's a laptop, a PC or a printer, any unprotected endpoint can become an avenue for a hacker, and even a small slip-up can lead to a full-scale cyberattack. 30% of employees have let someone else use their work device, even though doing so can increase their company’s risk of a security breach. The only way to keep an entire network secure is to protect every device.

HP Wolf Security is a new breed of endpoint security. HP’s portfolio of hardware-enforced security and endpoint-focused security services are designed to help organizations safeguard PCs, printers and people from circling cyber predators. HP Wolf Security provides comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.

