The rise of total employee well-being

One of the largest companies in the United States had a curious idea about how to better support its employees: It combined traditional health benefits with an emphasis on financial well-being. As is the case in many firms, employees were encouraged to participate in health-related challenges and activities. The company mirrored that approach by identifying certain financial activities that could contribute to employee wellness.

To boost engagement, the company leveraged the expertise of Principal to design and deliver financial wellness content. Topics included basic budgeting, managing healthcare costs and tackling student loan debt. This type of programming has been proven to have positive effects beyond bigger savings accounts. One recent study, for example, found that nearly three-quarters of employees experiencing financial stress also experience physical symptoms. Thus, by providing financial education support, businesses can help improve employee well-being overall.