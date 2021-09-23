Post-pandemic, employee benefits are taking center stage, no longer the domain of select big businesses. In the race to attract talent, all types and sizes of organizations can tap into their value. Your business may hold misconceptions about what it takes to offer a strong benefit package. Many companies overestimate their cost, sometimes by up to 41 times the actual amount, according to new research from Principal.

Choosing to invest in employee benefits can have a profound effect on the trajectory of a business; the decision shouldn’t be swayed by myths about the purpose or price tag of the packages.

Do you know the difference between fact and fiction when it comes to employee benefits? Take the quiz to find out.