A shelter for the entire family

That’s why RedRover and Greater Good Charities have created free “Don’t Forget the Pets” training seminars and resources to help domestic violence shelters learn about designing, starting, and funding a pet program. Through Greater Good’s Rescue Rebuild program, the organizations also partner to design and implement on-site remodeling and construction projects at shelters to make pet-friendly upgrades. Several projects have been supported by the Purple Leash Project, with volunteers from RedRover and Purina helping in the construction.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all model, relatively simple design changes can go a long way in making shelters pet-friendly. That’s why the team behind the Purple Leash Project spends time to develop tailored solutions for each shelter that applies for a grant.

“We meet each shelter where it is and work together to create the best solutions and recommendations to safely house survivors and their pets in a healing environment for all,” said Campbell.

Scroll through the 3-D experience below to see some of these modifications that can make survivors and their animals feel more comfortable.