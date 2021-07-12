The Washington Post
From the food they eat to cat litter packaging, every pet has an environmental pawprint. But fortunately, pet parents can help by making responsible decisions in and out of the bowl.
Find out more about how your pet’s daily habits can affect the environment — and how to make a difference.
question What are your pet’s food and/or litter containers made of?
Pet food and treat packaging alone creates an estimated 300 million pounds of plastic waste per year, but a few simple changes can make a major difference. More than 80% of Purina packages are made with recyclable materials, like aluminum, steel, and paperboard, so they can all be recycled over and over.

When companies and consumers pivot to recyclable packaging, it really can have significant downstream effects. For example, the energy saved by recycling one aluminum beverage can preserve enough energy to run a computer for three hours.

question Do you know how the ingredients for your pet’s food are sourced?
Many Americans have become far more attuned to where their own food comes from. But when it comes to what they put in their pets’ bowls, many are still in the dark.

Purina can trace every single ingredient back to the company’s trusted suppliers, who are vetted for everything from their commitment to sustainability to the integrity of their ingredients (as determined through detailed toxicology reports). One hundred percent of the beef and soy, 99% of the poultry, and 96% of the grain used in Purina products are sourced right here in the United States.

question What do you do with your empty food or litter containers?
Up to 70% of aluminum beverage cans are now routinely recycled. Aluminum pet food cans, on the other hand, are recycled at much lower rates.

Purina’s pet food cans are 100% recyclable and can be recycled alongside your beverage cans. And it’s not just metal: All Purina plastic tubs, Tidy Cats containers, and the cardboard on variety packs can go into a single-stream recycling bin where available, while even the shrink wrap used on certain products can be dropped off at the grocery store.

question What do you put your pet’s waste in?
Pet waste disposal has a lasting impact on the environment. Estimates suggest that more than 500 million dog poop bags are used each year around the world. Dispose of your dog's waste responsibly.

Cat litter matters too — both the material itself and its packaging. Purina’s Yesterday’s News cat litter is made from recycled paper to help reduce landfill waste. And Tidy Cats comes in a variety of recyclable packaging, including a jug that is made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Here’s a look at the life cycle of an aluminum can — like one of Purina’s 100% recyclable pet food cans.

Smelted aluminum — aluminum which has been extracted from its raw ore — is rolled into thin sheets, which are then shaped into products, like pet food cans.
When a consumer places a used can in a recycling bin, it’s usually transported to a scrap metal facility, where it’s sorted and crushed.
At an aluminum manufacturing plant, the crushed cans can be shredded, melted down and rolled into thin sheets once again, starting the manufacturing process anew.

Help make the planet greener by recycling all of your aluminum cans — including Purina’s 100% recyclable pet food cans.

