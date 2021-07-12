From the food they eat to cat litter packaging, every pet has an environmental pawprint. But fortunately, pet parents can help by making responsible decisions in and out of the bowl.
Find out more about how your pet’s daily habits can affect the environment — and how to make a difference.
Find out more about how your pet’s daily habits can affect the environment — and how to make a difference.
Unlike paper and plastic,
aluminum can be recycled over
and over…
aluminum can be recycled over
and over…
making it one of the most
sustainable metals.
sustainable metals.
Every ingredient in
Purina pet food…
Purina pet food…
can be traced back to
the company’s
trusted suppliers.
the company’s
trusted suppliers.
When you recycle your Purina
packages…
packages…
you help conserve resources
and reduce waste.
and reduce waste.
Purina’s Yesterday’s News cat
litter is made from recycled
paper…
litter is made from recycled
paper…
…and comes in
recyclable packaging.
recyclable packaging.