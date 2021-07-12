Pet food and treat packaging alone creates an estimated 300 million pounds of plastic waste per year, but a few simple changes can make a major difference. More than 80% of Purina packages are made with recyclable materials, like aluminum, steel, and paperboard, so they can all be recycled over and over.

When companies and consumers pivot to recyclable packaging, it really can have significant downstream effects. For example, the energy saved by recycling one aluminum beverage can preserve enough energy to run a computer for three hours.