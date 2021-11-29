Rebuilding with resilience

Unfortunately, many experts believe that natural disasters are not only becoming more severe1; they’re happening more often. One study found that around the world, climate disasters have been increasing since the 1960s, including a 35 percent increase since the 1990s.2 In 2020 alone, the U.S. experienced a record-breaking 22 weather or climate disasters that each resulted in at least $1 billion in damages.3

Despite those profound challenges, the resiliency communities display in the face of natural disasters is remarkable. Neighbors find ways to support each other, rebuild, and plan for the future, and REALTORS® — members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) — are often on the front lines of those local recovery efforts. They’re not only among the first to distribute essential relief funds; they provide emotional and practical support for months or years after, even when the news crews have gone and it may seem like the rest of the world has moved on.

