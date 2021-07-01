The Washington Post
Everything you need to know about the return of cultural life in D.C.

recent stories

Theater & Dance

Bruce Springsteen turns the lights of Broadway back on. And the effect is electric.

“Springsteen on Broadway,” a master showman’s amalgam of great music and emotional storytelling, is the first show back after the coronavirus shutdown.

Peter Marks | New York and Washington, D.C.
Theater & Dance

Jacob’s Pillow reawakens to a post-pandemic world, with tap dancing among the trees and tick checks

The renowned dance festival in the Berkshires goes all outdoors to stage its first performances in 15 months.

Geoff Edgers | Boston
Music

Music returns to Wolf Trap, for a 50th anniversary season

The only national park devoted to the performing arts has a full schedule this summer.

Stephanie Williams | Washington, D.C.
On Parenting

Kids are feeling anxiety as the world opens up again

If you, as a parent, have been experiencing anxiety around the so-called “return to normal,” your kids are likely harboring similar feelings, perhaps even to a greater degree.

Melinda Wenner Moyer | 
Theater & Dance

Olney Theatre looks to the future, with free Shakespeare — and a new focus on greater inclusion

Summer season of 50 performances opens with Afrofuturistic production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Thomas Floyd | Washington, D.C.
Entertainment

As theaters reopen, a crucial cinematic ingredient is back: The audience

Live movie audiences are like no others. That’s why we still need them.

Ann Hornaday | Washington, D.C.
Museums

The masks come off at the National Gallery of Art. Smithsonian and others to follow.

As more museums reopen, visitors are on their honor regarding vaccine status.

Peggy McGlone | Washington, D.C.
Theater & Dance

The tango is back. And it’s never felt more vital.

Intimacy has been restored to the D.C. stage with GALA Hispanic Theatre’s “Ella Es Tango,” a celebration for post-pandemic times.

Peter Marks | New York and Washington, D.C.

