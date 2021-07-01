presenting sponsor
Theater & Dance
Bruce Springsteen turns the lights of Broadway back on. And the effect is electric.
“Springsteen on Broadway,” a master showman’s amalgam of great music and emotional storytelling, is the first show back after the coronavirus shutdown.
Theater & Dance
Jacob’s Pillow reawakens to a post-pandemic world, with tap dancing among the trees and tick checks
The renowned dance festival in the Berkshires goes all outdoors to stage its first performances in 15 months.
Music
Music returns to Wolf Trap, for a 50th anniversary season
The only national park devoted to the performing arts has a full schedule this summer.
On Parenting
Kids are feeling anxiety as the world opens up again
If you, as a parent, have been experiencing anxiety around the so-called “return to normal,” your kids are likely harboring similar feelings, perhaps even to a greater degree.
Theater & Dance
Olney Theatre looks to the future, with free Shakespeare — and a new focus on greater inclusion
Summer season of 50 performances opens with Afrofuturistic production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Entertainment
As theaters reopen, a crucial cinematic ingredient is back: The audience
Live movie audiences are like no others. That’s why we still need them.
Museums
The masks come off at the National Gallery of Art. Smithsonian and others to follow.
As more museums reopen, visitors are on their honor regarding vaccine status.
Theater & Dance
The tango is back. And it’s never felt more vital.
Intimacy has been restored to the D.C. stage with GALA Hispanic Theatre’s “Ella Es Tango,” a celebration for post-pandemic times.
