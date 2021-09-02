How technology can help predict eruptions

Standing on the edge of the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua on his first field expedition in the spring of 2001, Scottish physicist Andrew McGonigle had a question: “This volcano is not going to do anything, is it?”

“Absolutely not,” replied volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer. “It hasn’t done anything in years.”

Two days later, Masaya erupted.

McGonigle and Oppenheimer weren’t there to witness the main event, but that night, they drove through the darkness to the peak to see for themselves the remnants of molten rock. “I’ll never forget that vista,” he recalled. “There was the dark void of the crater, and there was a circle of fire corresponding to the grass, which had all been set ablaze by the lava.” At that moment, he says he realized on a visceral level: this is real. And he was hooked.