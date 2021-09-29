This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Kerstin Forsberg, who is featured in this story.

Kerstin Forsberg became enamored with giant manta rays for all the obvious reasons, seduced by the way they glide through the water, as well as their sheer size. But the Peruvian environmentalist was also drawn in by a less-evident attribute: The fish serve as something of an early warning system for ocean well-being. Giant mantas like to travel. Each day they swim between the surface and the ocean floor; they can also migrate vast distances to different areas of the sea. Deleterious changes to a given area of the ocean—whether from climate change, severe pollution or another source—would quickly affect giant mantas because they simply move across so many different habitats. “They have the capacity to be indicators of ocean health,” said Forsberg. “If you are seeing giant manta rays, this could be showing you that that ecosystem is in good shape.”

A leading voice for ocean conservation in her native country, Forsberg is the founder and director of Planeta Océano, a nonprofit organization that works to safeguard marine ecosystems and the animals that live in them. Although the organization is committed to ocean conservation broadly, it places a particular focus on giant mantas. The waters off the coast of Peru host one of the world’s largest regional population groups of giant mantas, estimated at over a thousand individuals. Yet the animal is under threat from fishing practices in shoreline communities. This challenge—matched with the animal’s special capacity to be a wellness barometer for the sea—spurred Forsberg to make manta protection a pillar of her environmental mission. As a result of these efforts, Forsberg has been honored with a range of prestigious awards, most notably the Rolex Award for Enterprise, which supports individuals making groundbreaking contributions that improve the planet.