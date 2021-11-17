Life on ice

Cook—currently a senior researcher with Denmark’s Aarhus University—is quick to point out that he’s hardly the first person to notice dark areas on the Greenland ice sheet, nor the holes that form on the surface. He cites Swedish polar explorer Adolf Erik Nordenskiöld, who, after travelling to Greenland in 1883, detailed what he called “cosmic dust” on the surface and complained about tripping in the holes in the ice. Nordenskiöld had realized back in the 19th century that the dust, which he dubbed “cryoconite,” was contributing to the decay of glaciers. Other researchers soon realized there was microscopic life involved in the cryoconite material. By the 1930s, scientists knew the holes were formed by cyanobacteria that captured debris in its long strands until the granules grew heavy enough to sink into the ice. Up through the 1970s, researchers continued to study the interplay between microbiology and the condition of glaciers.

But for whatever reason, over the next few decades this knowledge was disregarded and replaced by a “general scientific consensus that there was no life on ice, that snow and ice was just inert and lifeless and sterile,” lamented Cook. It wasn’t until recently that researchers began to take a fresh look at glacial biodiversity—in part because of a broader focus on the role these enormous masses of ice were playing in a quickening climate crisis.