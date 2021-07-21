The penguin protector
research, advocacy and education to safeguard penguins.
Pablo García Borboroglu was just two years old when his grandmother first told him about a small, curious bird called the penguin. She recounted travelling by horse and wagon, almost 100 years ago, to see them—thousands of black and white flightless birds dotting the pristine coastline of Argentine Patagonia. Even as a toddler, it sparked something in Borboroglu. “She was the one who really connected me to nature,” he mused. “When I eventually came to that area myself, visited a penguin colony for the first time and saw the environmental challenges they faced, I felt a strong connection. I had the feeling that I had to do something for the birds.”
That instinct—nurtured by a shared familial passion for wildlife—laid the foundation for a decades-long career dedicated to penguin conservation. In his early 20s, Borboroglu led an effort to establish a penguin rehabilitation center after a devastating oil spill in the Patagonia. He went on to receive his Ph.D. in biology, with a focus on seabird conservation. Then, in 2009, he founded the Global Penguin Society (GPS), the first international organization dedicated to safeguarding all penguin species. The group combines direct action with research and advocacy; they also dedicate significant resources towards the education and engagement of young people. A decade after launching GPS, Borboroglu’s efforts were further advanced when he was recognized by Rolex through the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that honors individuals making innovative contributions that improve the planet.
The recognition was an acknowledgment of the urgency of Borboroglu’s mission. Today, half of the world’s 18 penguin species are threatened, a consequence of the impact of human activities on the bird’s natural habitats. Yet the Argentine environmentalist’s diverse interventions are helping to mitigate these threats, ensuring that one day he may be able to share in his passion for penguins with his own grandchildren.
“Our work benefits penguins, as well as the coastal communities they call home,” said Borboroglu. “We want to make sure these colonies can thrive and last forever.”
Preserving a peculiar bird
All wildlife is affected to some extent by human activities. Yet penguins face a unique set of environmental challenges due to the fluidity of their habitat. The birds rely on both land and water for survival, making them susceptible to dangers in multiple ecosystems. “The poor guys, they have to face threats in both environments,” Borboroglu said.
The conservationist notes that on land two of the primary threats are human activities and the introduction of unfamiliar predators. In the ocean the hazards include pollution, climate change, oil spills and overfishing, which can deplete critical food supplies and sometimes lead to penguins getting caught accidently in nets.
To address these complex issues, Borboroglu and his team have leveraged a range of different tactics. “There is not one silver bullet for everything,” he said. “We have different strategies depending on the country, the politics, the community.” One pillar of his approach is direct conservation interventions, such as beach clean-ups to remove refuse from traditional nesting areas. Another pillar is scientific research. The group collects information on everything from species population size to changing ocean conditions. This research is often used to help guide preservation priorities. One initiative, for example, is dedicated to tracking penguin hunting routes at sea; the data is then evaluated to gauge locations that could serve as marine protected areas.
More recently, GPS has stepped up their political efforts, coordinating directly with governments and civil society groups. They’ve provided key recommendations on a range of conservation policy issues, including the mitigation of illegal wildlife trade, land management and restrictions on plastic production.
These diverse initiatives received a boost in 2019 when Borboroglu was honored with a Rolex Award for Enterprise. “The Rolex Award helped to legitimize what we do because it’s so competitive. The international audience perceives that the project deserves attention,” he explained. In addition to raising awareness about the broad mission of penguin conservation the award has enabled GPS to expand specific research initiatives. With Rolex’s support, the group has been analyzing the impact of human activities like fishing, mining, oil production and maritime transit on penguin habitats.
For Borboroglu, the award also offered a global community of like-minded environmentalists. He and his fellow honorees communicate regularly to share ideas and successes. “We text almost daily. We interact a lot and have very, very useful discussions,” he said.
The kids are all environmentalists
A key component of Pablo García Borboroglu’s conservation approach is raising awareness among young people. But the Argentine biologist isn’t alone. Now more than ever, environmental changemakers are recognizing the importance of encouraging kids to join the movement to keep the planet perpetual. Maya Penn is one of those leaders. A sustainability-focused entrepreneur, artist and designer, Penn—like Borboroglu—has made engaging young people a key element in her approach. She has spoken in schools, connected with other young people via social media platforms and even written a book, You Got This, which has been used as an educational resource in classrooms around the world. We spoke with her recently about the most effective tactics for activating the next generation of environmental pioneers.
How have you approached educating young people on issues of environmentalism?
Why is it so important to get young people involved in the movement?
What can teachers and educators do to steward the next generation of environmental leaders?
What advice would you give to a young person who wants to get involved in environmental protection but doesn’t know where to start?
Nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders
Borboroglu estimates that GPS’s work has led to the protection of 32 million acres of penguin habitat and benefitted about 2.4 million birds worldwide. Yet despite these achievements, Borboroglu understands that conservation is a generational challenge. That’s why he’s committed to forging a future of penguin protection that survives well beyond his own contributions. That includes getting children involved in the conservation effort. GPS has donated 5,000 books about penguins to schools. The group has also taken over 7,000 children to see penguins in the wild. “Taking the kids to see the penguins is my favorite activity of the year. You never know who is in the group. It could be the next president. It could be an influencer. It could be a great engineer designing something that is very important for the future,” Borboroglu mused.
The organization has been able to grow its reach in unexpected ways. In an effort to educate a wider group of young people, Borboroglu partnered with an entertainment company to integrate conservation facts into an online game about penguins. “The audience was 100 million kids,” he noted. “And we were able to enrich the game with facts about penguins. Before that, kids were only playing; we helped to deliver an environmental message.”
There’s no doubt that the challenge of safeguarding the flightless bird is enormous. Yet the response Borboroglu has seen from young people is in part what makes him optimistic about the future of penguin protection—and conservation more broadly.
“These children are amazing. They just get it,” he said. “I see the way they make decisions taking the environment into account. I see young people doing great things or thinking about ways we can solve big problems. These are things that give me hope.”