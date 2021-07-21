The penguin protector

Pablo García Borboroglu was just two years old when his grandmother first told him about a small, curious bird called the penguin. She recounted travelling by horse and wagon, almost 100 years ago, to see them—thousands of black and white flightless birds dotting the pristine coastline of Argentine Patagonia. Even as a toddler, it sparked something in Borboroglu. “She was the one who really connected me to nature,” he mused. “When I eventually came to that area myself, visited a penguin colony for the first time and saw the environmental challenges they faced, I felt a strong connection. I had the feeling that I had to do something for the birds.”

That instinct—nurtured by a shared familial passion for wildlife—laid the foundation for a decades-long career dedicated to penguin conservation. In his early 20s, Borboroglu led an effort to establish a penguin rehabilitation center after a devastating oil spill in the Patagonia. He went on to receive his Ph.D. in biology, with a focus on seabird conservation. Then, in 2009, he founded the Global Penguin Society (GPS), the first international organization dedicated to safeguarding all penguin species. The group combines direct action with research and advocacy; they also dedicate significant resources towards the education and engagement of young people. A decade after launching GPS, Borboroglu’s efforts were further advanced when he was recognized by Rolex through the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that honors individuals making innovative contributions that improve the planet.