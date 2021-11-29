The events of the past two years have upended how people eat — including how they approach seafood. When restaurants shut down, many Americans began preparing fish at home for the first time, piquing their interest in seafood sustainability. Only about 20 percent of consumers factored sustainability into their seafood-purchasing decisions before the pandemic, compared to 41 percent in 2021.

Despite their growing interest in sustainable seafood, many shoppers still feel confused at the seafood counter. The variety of seafood certification programs can make knowing which one to trust difficult – and consumers want clarity about the environmental and social impact of their purchase.