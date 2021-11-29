What defines
The events of the past two years have upended how people eat — including how they approach seafood. When restaurants shut down, many Americans began preparing fish at home for the first time, piquing their interest in seafood sustainability. Only about 20 percent of consumers factored sustainability into their seafood-purchasing decisions before the pandemic, compared to 41 percent in 2021.
Despite their growing interest in sustainable seafood, many shoppers still feel confused at the seafood counter. The variety of seafood certification programs can make knowing which one to trust difficult – and consumers want clarity about the environmental and social impact of their purchase.
Fortunately, shoppers can rest assured that some grocery stores are not only providing information, but also creating programs that encourage a more sustainable seafood industry and simplify responsible purchasing. Safeway, for instance, has worked for more than 12 years with the nonprofit organization FishWise to build their Responsible Seafood Program. The initiative helps shoppers navigate a range of important issues, such as impact on the environment and bycatch.
Sustainable seafood programs like Safeway’s are contributing to a seafood industry that balances planet and people alongside profits, while also giving shoppers — now and in the future — access to the tastiest and freshest-possible fish.
“Safeway recognizes that protecting our oceans and waterways is critical for maintaining the availability of seafood for future generations and the health of our planet,” says Anthony Snow, Director of Seafood for Albertsons Companies, the parent company of Safeway. “By working with our suppliers through our Responsible Seafood Program, we are working to improve transparency within our seafood supply chain, to protect the oceans and to provide fair and equitable treatment for the people who depend on them for their livelihoods.”
What a sustainable seafood industry would mean — and why building one matters
Seafood plays an enormous role in feeding the world. More than three billion people rely on fish as a main source of protein, and it's among the healthiest protein sources out there. Many fish are high in vitamins and minerals like B2, calcium and zinc, while oily fish, like wild salmon and farmed trout, are high in omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and brain function. The federal government’s 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating at least two servings per week. Fish intake is rising as a result.
“The fact that consumers are enjoying seafood more, and we're seeing consumers eating more seafood than they previously did — that's good for our health and wellbeing,” says Rick Stein, Vice President of Fresh Foods at FMI, the Food Industry Association.
But as the world's largest traded food commodity, seafood has the potential to have an outsized negative impact on the environment, including harm to oceans, waterways and coastal habitats. Poorly operated fish farms can be heavy polluters, while overfishing can decimate marine fish stocks. The huge demand for seafood can also lead to poor labor conditions for seafood workers, especially in regions lacking extensive oversight. For all those reasons, along with the climate crisis, consumers, non-governmental organizations and retailers alike are calling for a more sustainable seafood industry.
What would that look like exactly? According to Snow, it starts with regional efforts like Alaska’s, where sustainable fishing is part of the state constitution. Alaska’s seafood industry legally prevents overfishing, prioritizes using every part of the seafood harvest — from roe to skins — to minimize waste, and is traceable at each step in the supply chain. A sustainable seafood industry would feature many more regions that resemble Alaska. It would also demand strong collaboration among different stakeholders, like Safeway’s long-running partnership with FishWise.
Many fish are high in vitamins and minerals like B2, calcium and zinc, while oily fish, like wild salmon and farmed trout, are high in omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and brain function.
“Given the importance and scale of the issue, no one company can tackle it alone, which is why we have been working with suppliers to mitigate labor risks and identify and implement best practices for social responsibility,” Snow says.
How shopping responsibly can foster a more sustainable seafood industry
Shoppers have also played a crucial role in the push for a more sustainable seafood industry. Since 2018, choosing sustainably sourced seafood has risen in importance among seafood shoppers. Ocean health and fish population decline ranks as the third-highest environmental concern among North American consumers, 48 percent of whom are willing to pay a premium for seafood from a certified sustainable fishery.
“That demand encourages businesses, both big and small, to commit to sourcing and selling sustainable seafood,” says Erin Hudson, Seafood Watch Program Director at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
Case in point: 90 percent of the top 25 North American retailers, including Albertsons Companies, have committed to buying and selling sustainable seafood. Many of those retailers base their seafood initiatives on standards set by highly respected third parties. Safeway’s Responsible Choice logo™, for instance, incorporates the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program and environmental certifications like Marine and Aquaculture Stewardship Councils. Safeway works with FishWise to verify that their seafood products meet the required criteria to bare the Responsible Choice logo. Safeway’s program makes it easy for shoppers to find trusted products and is bringing change to the industry.
As of this year, the top five ingredients in Safeway’s sushi are sustainably sourced, an achievement that meant discontinuing eel, as no sustainable sources exist today.
Buying products with the Responsible Choice logo is a simple way for shoppers to promote a more sustainable seafood industry. Seafood Watch lists "best choices," which come from well-managed fisheries or aquafarms, as well as common fish to avoid because they’re overfished or harvested unsustainably. Hudson and Snow also point out that fish farming isn’t necessarily unsustainable; responsible farmers can control fish feed, water quality and waste management, while relieving pressure on wild fish stocks.
Safeway has committed to sourcing its top 20 wild and farm-raised fresh and private label frozen seafood only from suppliers in compliance with it’s Responsible Seafood Policy by year-end 2022.
“Just like wild fisheries, when well regulated, aquaculture can be extremely sustainable. Farmed oysters, for example, are one of the more sustainable types of protein available,” Snow says.
When in doubt, it’s always wise to ask questions. The fishmonger at a grocery store could have ideas for underutilized species to try at home. A restaurant server may know about a great local oyster farm. Moreover, asking if a business offers sustainable seafood encourages them to do their part for the industry and the planet.
“When customers ask for sustainable seafood, restaurants and retailers begin to seek and demand sustainable options from their suppliers,” says Hudson, “remember, your opinion counts.”