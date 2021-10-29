Hurricanes have long been a destructive natural force; storm surges and waves can reach over 20 feet high, torrential rain and flooding destroys homes and infrastructure and high-speed winds uproot trees and topple power systems. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record. Of the 30 named storms, 11 hit the U.S. coastline and seven reached Category 3 status or higher.

The job of first responders and frontline workers in a hurricane remains to protect the public and restore normalcy as quickly as possible. Emergency personnel across federal, state and local agencies collaborate at all stages of the natural disaster—evacuating civilians in advance, managing boots-on-the-ground rescue operations and coordinating the recovery effort.

To achieve the best outcomes, seamless and reliable mission critical communication between teams is paramount. Today, advancements in wireless connectivity are making this more effective and efficient than ever before. Next-generation resilient infrastructure, in tandem with digital innovations like IoT and drones, can enable seamless monitoring, communication and data-sharing before, during and after storms. It’s with these tools that first responders can better protect civilians and themselves.

Scroll to see for yourself how emergency personnel use technology to save lives during a storm.