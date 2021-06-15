After a year spent at home daydreaming of a vacation, most of us are eager to travel again — and looking for a getaway that doesn’t require a ton of planning or hassle.

With 26 officially designated Florida Scenic Highways guiding the way, a Florida road trip is the perfect stress-free vacation. Simply load up the car, grab the kids, and cruise out to the many adventures the Sunshine State has to offer.

From outdoor sports to al fresco dining, Florida has a fun activity for everyone in your family. Use the destinations below to build your custom road trip itinerary. When you’re done planning, click to download a portable guide that you can bring on your Florida adventure.