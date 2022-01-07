Optimism doesn’t mean magical thinking. It’s a practice we can cultivate, and brings recognized health benefits including less stress, decreased inflammation and more.

Dr. Jessica Clemons, known more informally to her 86,000 Instagram followers as “Dr. Jess,” agrees. A board-certified psychiatrist who seeks to normalize conversations around mental wellness, Dr. Jess believes practicing optimism reduces anxiety and empowers better physical and mental health.

In the first lesson of our two-part video series, “Cup of Optimism” (above), Dr. Jess teaches “Strategies for Self-Care.” From the benefits of calling a friend to drinking a stress-relieving cup of tea, Dr. Jess guides us through several practical exercises that can help keep your cup of optimism full.