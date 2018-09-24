

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski appears at a news conference Thursday to apologize for officers wrongly storming into an innocent man's apartment the night before. (Cameron Thompson/DCW50 News)

Sometimes, police officers make mistakes. They’re human, it happens, though with weapons and technology and the force of law behind them, those mistakes can be deadly or transformative.

What police officers don’t typically do is admit mistakes. There are delays. There are legal ramifications. There are coverups. These are to be expected from American police departments, particularly when officers are in the wrong.

And so what Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski did Thursday night was both shocking and impressive. Less than 24 hours after his officers burst into an innocent man’s apartment in Forestville, Md., serving a search warrant on the wrong address, Stawinski held a news conference and detailed the whole thing. And apologized. Even though the innocent man shot and wounded two of the officers. Stawinski immediately suspended all search warrant service until the police can figure out what went wrong, and said no charges would be filed against the man who shot his officers, who are now recovering in the hospital.

I have been covering police departments for a long time, and I’m here to tell you: that just doesn’t happen very often.

“The people have a right to know,” Stawinski said in an interview Friday morning, explaining why he spoke so soon after such a controversial episode. “This isn’t my police department. This isn’t the officers' department. I’m living up to my responsibility as a leader to tell the public what happened and what we got wrong. At the end of the day, I just believe that that sort of transparency is what fosters confidence.”

Some folks on social media commented that the police would not have been so forthcoming if the resident had been white. He is black. “That had nothing to do with it,” Stawinski said. “We make decisions that are based on the facts.”

And some also wondered whether Stawinski would have used a different approach if the officers, or the resident, had been killed. “I would have said the same thing,” the chief said. “And been even more heartbroken that either a police officer or a citizen was wrongfully harmed.”



Two Prince George's County police officers were injured in a shooting while serving a drug-related search warrant in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in Forestville on Wednesday night. They had been sent to the wrong address, police said the next day. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The facts of the case go like this: On Wednesday night at 10:30, a Prince George’s police SWAT team knocked on an apartment door on Lorring Drive and announced they had a warrant. They did not get an immediate response and began trying to pry their way into the apartment, Stawinski said. The resident and his daughter had been sleeping. The resident responded by firing a shotgun at what he thought were home invaders, the chief said, wounding one officer in the hand and one in the shoulder.

The officers fired one shot at the resident, missing him. He was then able to convince the officers that they had the wrong place.

The next day, Stawinski held a news conference.

“That individual acted to protect himself and to protect his daughter from what he believed to be the threat of home invasion,” Stawinski said. “I am confident that he did not intentionally fire that weapon at police officers because they were police officers . . . this man was devastated when he realized he had fired upon police officers.”

Then the chief said he was suspending all search warrants until it was determined what went wrong. “I want to assure that we will make certain that this does not repeat itself,” Stawinski said.

When shots are fired and police are involved, this is not the way police departments typically handle things. They wait until full statements have been taken. They withhold names and key facts. The full story does not usually emerge for quite some time. Stawinski laid the whole thing out less than 24 hours after it happened. It will certainly make reporters think the next time a police department says it doesn’t have all the facts yet.

“This is how policing has changed,” said Chuck Wexler of the Police Executive Research Forum, who works closely with most of the big-city police chiefs in the United States. “It’s all about credibility. You see a lot of lip service to transparency and accountability. None of that matters if you don’t say, ‘We made a mistake.’ He’s got a lot of constituencies here, the public, his officers, his government. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is getting your facts right and taking accountability.”



Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski holds a news conference less than a day after two of his officers were shot while raiding the wrong apartment in Forestville. The resident who shot the officers was not charged, and Stawinski apologized to him. (Cameron Thompson/DCW50 News)

Stawinski said he has a “three-hour rule” after a critical incident. “Within three hours, I’m going to be in front of a camera to tell the public what we know, and I always, always explain that this is preliminary. If things change, I’ll come back. In any industry, leadership generally can get its arms around whatever happened in a few hours.”

Stawinski and Wexler both said that getting out in front of a story is crucial, especially in the era of social media. “With social media, people hunger for information,” Stawinski said. “If you wait 72 hours, or 10 days, people are going to fill in the blanks and draw their own conclusions. Once that happens, no matter what you say, no matter how you say it, the truth will never be properly accepted. When we come forward with the facts, everybody has already decided what happened.”

“The first story that’s written,” Wexler said, “is the one that’s going to be remembered.”

But Stawinski has a wider goal than just winning the news cycle. He wants to build trust. He is a native of Prince George’s, and he knows this was not a department that was known for its public relations. Still, it’s more than that. It’s a progression toward a police department’s ultimate goal: safety.

“I believe what we see in our industry in America is this push toward credibility," Stawinski said. "I think people want to have a high degree of confidence that their policing is constitutional. They want to have that confidence. And as soon as you give them that confidence, they want to be safe. ... Once you have their confidence, you will have their cooperation. I’m now in the unique position where I can really push forward and work toward making people safe. That’s the endgame.”

We would be remiss if we did not mention the role that the civilian police spokeswomen of Prince George’s have played in helping change the culture in the department, and both are former reporters. Julie Parker, formerly of ABC 7, spent five years in Upper Marlboro bringing social media presence and responsiveness to a department once known for neither, and she is now wrapping up two years with Fairfax County police before going into private consulting.

And Jennifer Donelan, also formerly of ABC 7, has spent the past two years as the police public information officer. She had covered crime in Washington and Detroit for 20 years and thought she had a good understanding of how police departments work. “However, now that I’m on this side,” she said, “I have a profound appreciation for the amount of work and for the process that gets us to that point where we can confidently bring information and facts to the public.”

Donelan added, “Standing in front of your community 17 hours after something like this and delivering what we knew at that point takes courage and a hell of a lot of work. This isn’t a TV show. It is real life. At the end of the day, you ask yourself the question, ‘Did we do the right thing?’ The answer has to be yes, and there is only one way that gets you there, and this chief knows that, understands that, and lives by it.”