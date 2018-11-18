

James and Kelly Ghaisar, left, joined hundreds in a vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Saturday night marking one year since the slaying of their son, Bijan Ghaisar, by two U.S. Park Police officers (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The sound of nine gunshots echoed off the Lincoln Memorial Saturday night, as the family and friends of Bijan Ghaisar dropped their heads and revisited their grief. Exactly one year and eight minutes after two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot Ghaisar as he sat, unarmed, behind the wheel of his Jeep Grand Cherokee, his family and hundreds of supporters gathered at the foot of the Reflecting Pool to honor his memory, and replay the recording of the gunfire which left him mortally wounded with four bullets to the head.



Bijan C. Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, Va., was fatally shot by U.S. Park Police in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County, Va., on Nov. 17, 2017. He died at Inova Fairfax Hospital on Nov. 27, 2017. (Family photo)

The Park Police, and the FBI as the investigating agency, have been resolute in their silence about the slaying on Nov. 17, 2017, refusing to name the two officers involved, or explain why they shot the unarmed man, or decide whether the officers should face any charges. So the Ghaisars have been just as resolute in demanding answers. They have demonstrated outside the Justice Department. Outside the Interior Department. (The Park Police is an arm of Interior.) Outside the district station where the two officers worked. And even outside the Lincoln Memorial last year, shortly after Ghaisar’s death, when it seemed that answers might come soon.

“I have a speech,” Ghaisar’s mother, Kelly Ghaisar, said. “But everything I want to say has been said tonight, and many many many times before.” She asked the federal officials involved if they were home and cozy on a cold Saturday night, then tore into them. “Shame on you for your silence,” Kelly Ghaisar said. “Shame on you for holding yourselves out as public servants.”

Ghaisar, 25, was a native of Northern Virginia, a graduate of Langley High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. He lived in Tysons Corner, Va., and worked as an accountant for his father. The two were scheduled to have dinner on the night Ghaisar was shot.

At 7:30 p.m. that night, Ghaisar was driving his Jeep south on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria when he suddenly stopped in the left lane of traffic, according to a Park Police report. His Jeep was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla, working for Uber, told police that Ghaisar then drove away. The Uber driver called 911 and provided Ghaisar’s license plate, “BIJAN.”

Several minutes later, two officers in a Park Police SUV spotted Ghaisar’s Jeep on the parkway south of Alexandria. They followed him and signaled for him to pull over. He did, twice, according to a video recorded by an in-car camera in a Fairfax County police cruiser trailing the two vehicles. Each time, the Park Police officers approached Ghaisar’s Jeep with guns drawn, and each time Ghaisar drove off, the video shows.



A large crowd chants, "We want names. We want justice. We are Bijan" at a rally marking the death of Bijan Ghaisar Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Ghaisar stopped a third time in a Fairfax County neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area, at a stop sign. The Park Police SUV pulled in front of the Jeep to block it from leaving. But as the officers approached from the side, Ghaisar tried to slowly maneuver around the Park Police SUV again. The two officers fired nine shots, stopping only when Ghaisar’s Jeep tipped over into a ditch. He remained in a coma for 10 days before dying on Nov. 27.

The two officers were originally placed on leave with pay, and are now on administrative duty with pay, the Park Police have said. Park Police Chief Robert D. MacLean has not spoken publicly about the incident. The Park Police have jurisdiction in several Northern Virginia counties under Virginia law, so they initially headed the investigation themselves before passing it to the FBI. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is now overseeing the probe, and there is no indication when they will make a decision. A Washington Post review of recent civil rights cases involving police or jail officers found the average time between incident and charges to be more than three years, and 96 percent of such cases result in no charges filed.

Friends from high school, friends from college, friends from the Iranian community, as well as many who never knew him showed up Saturday night to offer their support to Ghaisar’s family. Repeatedly, they joined in a chant led by Ghaisar’s brother-in-law, Kouros Emami, increasing in volume as the night wore on: “We want names, we want justice, we are Bijan.”

“We’re just concerned citizens,” said Carolyn Afshar of Washington. “A year and this family hasn’t had any ideas what happened. It’s been too long. They are owed an answer by the government.” Similar sentiments were expressed by speakers from Amnesty International, the NAACP, Mothers Against Police Brutality, Va. state Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) and Fairfax Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield)..

“A year,” said his father, James Ghaisar. “Over 31 million seconds have passed since you were brutally killed. The thought of not being able to see you and hold you in my arms is killing me.”

“It is unbelievable that we are here today,” said his fraternity brother Kyle Groome. “We were not meant to be here under these circumstances. No transparency. No answers. No justice.”