For three straight days, Larry Shell Jr. mostly stayed inside the apartment, authorities said.

He spent some of that time watching pornography on his girlfriend’s cellphone — while his girlfriend, who had been reported missing, lay dead on their living room couch.

Tequita Browhow had sustained trauma to her neck caused by an “edged weapon,” according to court documents. Although Shell did not admit to killing his girlfriend, he told police that his pocket knife had been used to end her life in the apartment they shared in Monroe, La.

And he never called police to report that she was dead, police said.

Shell has been charged with second-degree murder in Browhow’s death. Booking records show that he is being held at Ouachita Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The details began to emerge Monday night, after authorities responded to a call about a disturbance not far from where Shell and Browhow lived.

Shell told police that he and another man, who was not identified, had brushed past each other while walking down a sidewalk and started to fight. Shell said he was armed with a knife and told police that he struck the man numerous times, cutting his head, arm and stomach, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and Shell was arrested on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery, according to court records.

With Shell in custody, authorities continued investigating the disappearance of Browhow, who had not been heard from since Nov. 30 — several days before Shell’s arrest.

Late Monday night, police took Browhow’s mother by the apartment — where they found the 26-year-old’s body.

During questioning about the battery of the man on the street, authorities say, Shell changed his story, telling investigators that he had in fact confronted the man because he suspected he had killed Browhow.

Shell told investigators that he “removed the knife from Browhow’s neck after discovering her deceased” late last week, then used the weapon to commit the battery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He also admitted that he “stayed in the apartment with the body for three days and never called the police” and that he “also watched pornography on the victim’s phone,” according to court documents.

The documents state that Shell admitted to police that he was “the last person to see Browhow alive and the first to discover her deceased.”

