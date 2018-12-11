Kelsey Berreth had popped into a supermarket on Thanksgiving with her 1-year-old daughter in tow.

It’s not clear what exactly she was shopping for, but the 29-year-old mother was captured on surveillance video that afternoon at a Safeway grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, Colo.

Then, she vanished.

Berreth never returned, but the circumstances that followed her disappearance have left her family members and friends grappling with questions and investigators searching for answers: Three days after she went missing, text messages were still being sent from her phone — one to her fiance, Patrick Frazee, and one to her employer, explaining that she would not be showing up for work, police said.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character,” her mother, Cheryl Berreth, said at a news conference Monday. “Kelsey loves her dog, she loves her family and friends, and she loves her job.”

Then, through tears, she asked her daughter to try to call home.

“Kelsey, we just want you home,” she said. “We won’t quit looking.”

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young told reporters that Berreth’s mother reported her missing Dec. 2 — 10 days after she had disappeared from her home.



A missing person poster for Kelsey Berreth. (Woodland Park Police Department/AP)

De Young said Frazee told Berreth’s mother as well as authorities that he last saw Berreth in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day when he picked up their 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee. However, police said the last time they had visual confirmation was hours earlier on the grocery store surveillance video.

When the text messages were sent from Berreth’s cellphone Nov. 25, it pinged near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles from home. Her mother lives in that state, police said.

The police chief said that investigators have not identified a suspect in the case and that they “are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing persons case at this time.”

Since Berreth went missing, family members have been posting pictures and messages about the 29-year-old woman on Facebook, offering information and pleading with the public for help.

Family members said Berreth, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue jeans, is a pilot and instructor in Pueblo, Colo. She “loves hiking, running and bicycling” and has relatives in Washington state and Colorado, one post said.

“Kelsey, a LOT of heart is being poured into U, don’t give up!” family members wrote on the page. “U R needed and loved. If you can, let us know, somehow, U R OK.”

