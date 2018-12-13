A video from the car of a second Fairfax County, Va., police officer who arrived on the scene as U.S. Park Police were fatally shooting unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar last year was released Wednesday. It appears to show one Park Police officer shining a flashlight on Ghaisar after the initial volley of seven shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. As the Jeep begins to slowly roll forward, a second Park Police officer fires the final two shots, the video shows.

The video was released by Fairfax Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post. It shows that the unidentified officer pulled in behind another Fairfax officer whose in-car video of the incident was made public by Fairfax police in January, revealing that Ghaisar had been shot nine times by the two Park Police officers. He died after spending 10 days in a coma.

The investigation into the shooting, being handled by the FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, is now in its 13th month, with no decision on whether criminal charges will be filed. The names of the officers have not been released. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said Wednesday the two officers remain on administrative duty with pay, but he could not comment further on the case or the new video. The Park Police have previously said that no internal administrative probe of the shooting will occur until after a decision on charges is made.

[Video shows Park Police fired nine shots into Bijan Ghaisar's Jeep at close range, killing him]

Ghaisar, 25, was an accountant from Tysons, Va., who had been involved in a fender bender in Alexandria, Va., at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2017. He drove away from that collision, and then was pursued by Park Police officers down the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Twice Ghaisar stopped, twice the officers ran toward him with guns drawn, and twice he drove away. The third time Ghaisar stopped, in a residential neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County, the Park Police placed their sport-utility vehicle in front of Ghaisar’s Jeep to block him, as can be seen in the new video.

An unnamed veteran Fairfax lieutenant joined the Park Police pursuit before Ghaisar’s first stop, according to Fairfax police reports released in October, and captured the entire episode on his own in-car camera. Park Police do not have in-car cameras or body cameras, but the Fairfax police reports showed that two of that department’s in-car cameras had recorded the shooting.

As Ghaisar’s Jeep and the two police SUVs turned off the GW Parkway and onto Alexandria Avenue, the second Fairfax officer drove to Alexandria Avenue and intended to place spiked “stop sticks” across the road to puncture the fleeing Jeep’s tires. But as the lieutenant’s video showed, and is captured again in the second officer’s video, the pursuit pushed past the officer before he could get the sticks placed.



A large crowd gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Bijan Ghaisar. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The second Fairfax officer climbed in his car, turned it around and began to follow Ghaisar’s Jeep and the two police SUVs, pulling in behind them near the intersection with Fort Hunt Road. “When exiting my vehicle I heard several gun shots,” he wrote in his report, and some of the first five shots can be heard on his video. The second officer can be seen approaching the scene in both videos.

Unlike in the lieutenant’s video, the Park Police officers can barely be seen in the second officer’s video. As the second officer approaches with his gun drawn, Ghaisar’s Jeep starts to roll forward, and the sixth and seventh shots of the sequence are heard.

Then it appears that one of the officers shines a flashlight from the front left corner of the Jeep into the windshield toward Ghaisar. The Jeep rolls forward again, with the flashlight still aimed at Ghaisar, and a second Park Police officer appears to fire the eighth and ninth shots. Ghaisar’s family said he was shot four times in the head. Fairfax police said he was unarmed and that the officers who pulled him from the Jeep did not see a weapon or drugs.

[Fairfax police: Bijan Ghaisar had no weapon when killed by Park Police]

The reports indicate that the Park Police officers then smashed Ghaisar’s driver’s-side window to open his door, and that the second Fairfax officer and a third officer just arriving on scene pulled Ghaisar from the Jeep to render aid. Roessler has declined to release the videos of that portion of the incident, saying it is exempt from release as a medical record. As with the first video, Fairfax police redacted the faces of the officers involved and their license plates. The second video was shot using a different format, according to police reports, and unlike the first video is in black-and-white.

Under Virginia law, the Park Police have jurisdiction outside the federal parks in the counties of Northern Virginia. They took over the investigation initially, then turned it over to the FBI after three days. Roessler released the first video in January, over the FBI’s objections, in the interests of police transparency and responsiveness to a grieving family. He said he has not heard anything more about the investigation from the FBI, which does not comment publicly on pending cases.

The Ghaisar family has filed a civil suit in federal court in Alexandria, despite not knowing the names of the Park Police officers. “No matter what angle you view this from,” family attorney Roy L. Austin Jr. said, “this was an illegal shooting of an unarmed, unthreatening young man. The slow drip of information over the past year has been difficult, but it is certainly better than no information at all. The family remains thankful that Chief Roessler continues to be more transparent than anyone in the federal government.”