

Rose McGowan listens as her attorney Jessica Carmichael talks to the media outside Loudoun County District Court after a preliminary hearing in May. She pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor drug possession. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Actress Rose McGowan pleaded no contest Monday to a charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and given a 12-month suspended sentence with no jail time to serve by a Loudoun County Circuit Court judge.

McGowan, 45, was originally charged with felony possession of cocaine after a member of a cleaning crew found her wallet with white powder inside an airplane on Jan. 20, 2017. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said the powder tested positive for cocaine and obtained a felony warrant for McGowan in February 2017. An MWAA detective testified that he called McGowan the day after her flight arrived to say her wallet had been found and she should come pick it up. But McGowan never did.

McGowan surrendered to the charge in November 2017, and her lawyers raised the possibility that the cocaine was planted by someone connected with movie producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault at the outset of the MeToo movement, and Weinstein has subsequently been charged in connection with another case.

Possession of cocaine, regardless of the amount, is considered a felony in Virginia. But first-time offenders are typically allowed to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge.

[Actress Rose McGowan headed to trial on drug charge]

“Sometimes you have to lose the battle to win the war,” McGowan told WTOP Radio after the hearing, “and I’m in it for the long haul. And that’s what’s going on. Once you get tangled in the legal system it’s very hard to get out of it. Sometimes you just take what you can get and hope for the best." McGowan told WTOP the case had “caused a lot of stress and I just wanted it to be over. However it ended, I just wanted it to be over.”

The case was prosecuted by the Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney’s office because Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman had previously been represented by McGowan’s attorney, Jim Hundley. During a preliminary hearing in May, prosecutor Rebecca Thacher argued that McGowan had illegally possessed cocaine and that “All of a sudden, she did not want to pick up her Chanel wallet...Ms. McGowan was on that plane. The cocaine was in her wallet.”

After the no contest plea, Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert told WTOP that he felt McGowan had been treated as any first-time offender would have. “She had no record,” Ebert told reporter Neal Augenstein. "She smuggled a small amount of cocaine. She’s treated like everyone else, irrespective of what she is or who she is.”