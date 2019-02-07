

A sign commemorating the death of Bijan Ghaisar, placed at the scene of his shooting, has been stolen. (Kevin Bergen)

On a corner at the intersection of Fort Hunt Road and Alexandria Avenue in Fairfax County, Va., where Bijan Ghaisar was fatally shot in November 2017, his family posted a small sign reminding the world that they were still waiting for answers: Who were the two U.S. Park Police officers who killed Ghaisar, why did they do it, and will they be charged? The sign was stolen, twice. So in November, Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) erected a larger sign, four feet by four feet and chained to a nearby tree, with the words “One Year, Zero Answers.”

And now it’s been stolen, too.

The Ghaisar family said the theft is an insult to the memory of their loved one. They have been waiting for more than 14 months to find out why the 25-year-old accountant was gunned down as he sat behind the wheel of his Jeep Grand Cherokee, unarmed, on Nov. 17, 2017.

And attempts by members of Congress to find out what happened have been stonewalled. In December, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a report on the case and asking when the investigation would be completed. Wray has not responded to the letter, a Grassley spokesman said. An FBI spokeswoman said the investigation was ongoing and that she could not comment further. The Park Police officers remain on paid administrative duty, a Park Police spokesman said Wednesday, with no internal investigation to be conducted until after a decision is made on charges.

[Grassley seeks answers from FBI in Park Police slaying of Bijan Ghaisar]

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who represents the district where Ghaisar was killed, said at a town hall meeting Saturday that he was "pressing for a congressional hearing on the Bijan Ghaisar killing. It has been almost 15 months since Park Police officers fired nine bullets into Bijan’s car despite his having broken no laws and presenting no public danger.” A spokesman for Beyer said planning for such a hearing was in the early stages.



Bijan Ghaisar, left, and his mother, Kelly Ghaisar, are seen at the family's home in McLean, Va. Bijan Ghaisar was killed by U.S. Park Police officers in November 2017. (Negeen Ghaisar)

“It is unconscionable that the Ghaisar family continues to search for answers after almost 15 months," said family attorney Roy L. Austin Jr. "When the FBI even ignores questions from former Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley, they are left wondering whether there will ever be justice for the killing of their son and brother.”

Ghaisar, who lived and worked in Northern Virginia, had no criminal record. On Nov. 17, 2017, he was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee down the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria when he apparently stopped in a lane of traffic and was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla, according to a police accident report. Ghaisar then apparently drove off without speaking to the Corolla driver, and the fender bender was reported to police.

[Video shows Park Police fired nine shots into Bijan Ghaisar's Jeep at close range, killing him]

Several minutes later, two Park Police officers spotted the Grand Cherokee on the parkway in Fairfax County, pursued it and signaled for it to pull over. A Fairfax police officer with an in-car video camera followed and recorded the pursuit, which the Park Police reported reached a speed of 59 mph. Twice, the video shows, Ghaisar pulled over, and twice the Park Police officers approached him with guns drawn. Twice, Ghaisar drove away, pulling off the parkway into the Fairfax neighborhood of Fort Hunt. While stopped at an intersection, the Park Police officers approached a third time, and when Ghaisar again started to roll away from them, the officers fired nine shots into the Grand Cherokee, fatally wounding Ghaisar, the video shows.

Ghaisar lived in a coma for 10 days before dying on Nov. 27, 2017. His family said he was shot four times in the head.

Park Police declined to release any information beyond the basics of the traffic stop and then turned the case over to the FBI, which has also declined to answer questions. In January 2018, Fairfax Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. released the video of the shooting, over the objections of federal officials, and later released Fairfax police reports indicating that officers did not find any weapon on Ghaisar or in his Jeep when they pulled him from the vehicle.

The case is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. A study by The Washington Post of more than 50 recent cases where the Justice Department filed civil rights cases against police or prison officers found that the average time between the incident and the federal charges was more than three years. A study of more than 13,000 misconduct cases submitted to the Justice Department over 20 years, conducted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in 2016, found that no charges were filed in 96 percent of them.

[When cops are suspects, feds often take years to file charges]

Surovell, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, saw that the family’s signs were being stolen from the corner and said he then built the larger sign with a wooden base and 18-foot steel chain, using his experience from erecting campaign signs. He said state and county transportation officials told him they did not remove the sign. Carole Conconi, the homeowner who allowed the Ghaisars and Surovell to post the signs on her property, said she had planted flowers near the signs as well. Those were stolen, too.

“It’s vigilantism,” Surovell said. “It’s somebody that clearly isn’t happy that we’re publicizing an unjustified police murder on a major road on a daily basis. Maybe they’re uncomfortable with it.” He noted the theft occurred shortly after Beyer said he wanted to hold a congressional hearing on the case.

Ghaisar’s parents, James and Kelly Ghaisar of McLean, Va., filed a federal lawsuit against the Interior Department and the two unnamed officers in August. But the suit suffered a setback last week when a federal judge in Alexandria dismissed five of the six claims because the Ghaisars had not been appointed as executors of their son’s estate when they first filed a claim against the government. The count against the two officers may proceed, U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton ruled.