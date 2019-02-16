

Col. Barry Wilson, director of the Alaska State Troopers, speaks at a news conference. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Elena Sergie sat for the news that her family had waited a quarter century to hear, and shifted in the chair as the details of her daughter Sophie’s brutal slaying were once again put into words.

“The impact of her murder was felt statewide,” a public safety official said from the podium.

Sergie pulled a tissue from a jacket pocket and wiped tears away from underneath her darkened sunglasses, and shirked as authorities repeated how many years had passed since the bloody discovery in a Fairbanks dormitory bathtub — nearly 26 years, or six years more than Sophie’s age.

The April 1993 slaying of Sophie Sergie, a Native Alaskan, was one of the state’s most notorious cold cases until Friday, when authorities announced emerging DNA mapping technology helped triangulate a genetic match with Steven Downs, 44, a nurse in Auburn, Maine.



Sophie Sergie, hours before she was murdered. (Alaska State Troopers)

Downs was charged with sexual assault and murder, the Alaska State Troopers said at the news conference Friday. He is also charged in Maine for being a fugitive of justice, said Sgt. Tim Lajoie of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department. Downs does not yet have an attorney yet, Lajoie said Saturday, and extradition back to Alaska will be sorted when that charge is resolved.

“Justice is finally within reach,” Alaska State Trooper director Col. Barry Wilson said at the news conference.

An Alaska district court filing recounts the long arc of the investigation — including a moment when Downs eluded questioning in 2010, when investigators sought to re-question people in the dorm that night.

Sergie, an aspiring marine biologist, was previously a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus but left school to save money for orthodontic work. She took three flights to Fairbanks from Pitkas Point, a tiny, verdant town nestled along the Yukon River in western Alaska, to have the work performed.

Shirley Wasuli was happy to have her friend in town. Sergie was happy, too: A photo taken that night shows Sergie with a wide smile, her arms stretched out wide amid snow on the ground.

Wasuli prepared a bed in her room on the female-only second floor of Bartlett Hall and, with her boyfriend in tow, prepared Sergie for a night of pizza and catching up. Sergie stepped out for a smoke. It was cold, Wasuli told her, and she suggested huddling by the bathroom exhaust vent to avoid going outside.

Witnesses later said she smoked with a group outside, wearing a brightly colored striped sweater seen on the fringes of her jacket in the photo.

By 1:30 a.m., Sergie had not returned. Wasuli left a note on her door, explaining she and her boyfriend were sleeping in another dorm. When Wasuli arrived the next morning, she found the note still on the door. The bed was undisturbed. She called the orthodontist — Sergie has missed her appointment.

University janitors found her body that afternoon in the tub, her sweater and pants half-removed. She had been sexually assaulted, stabbed in the face and shot in the back of a head with a .22 caliber firearm. Investigators moved her body aside to find her cigarette lighter. She still wore her socks and shoes.

Investigators canvassed the area and interviewed students who had been at Bartlett Hall, including Downs, then a 18-year old student, and his roommate Nicholas Dazer, who also worked as a security guard on campus and helped secure the scene. They denied having any relevant knowledge.

Police recovered the suspect’s DNA from Sergie’s body. At the time, the district court filing noted, DNA processing technology had not yet been introduced in Alaska. A DNA profile confirming the suspect as male was uploaded in 2000, but did not match any of the now millions of people in the FBI’s database.

The case went dormant for years. In 2010, a cold case investigator sought to re-interview everyone who lived at Bartlett Hall.



Steven Downs. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department)

They asked Dazer about weapons. He denied having a gun that held .22 caliber rounds, but he did recall his roommate Downs had an H & R .22 revolver. But the markings, a forensic scientist concluded, were consistent with many other firearms of the same caliber. It is not clear if investigators then spoke with Downs about the weapon.

The case spiraled back into an unsolvable mystery.

Then the alleged “Golden State Killer” was captured.

In the intervening years of Sergie’s slaying, DNA analytical and public databases emerged as potent investigative tools. Until recently, DNA samples were passively checked against other records, producing only matches when two sets from the same person were linked. But now, public databases like GEDmatch are filled with genetic codes volunteered by people with hopes of building out their family trees.

That helped authorities find “Golden State Killer” suspect Joseph James DeAngelo, accused of killing 12 people and raping 45 in California in the 1970s and 80s.

And the publicity of the feat, state troopers said, sparked the idea for investigators in the Sergie case. Why not try the same?

A forensic genealogist prepared a report on Dec. 18, comparing the suspect’s genetic material from the crime scene to likely relatives. A woman’s DNA profile emerged in the search.

Investigators found their link: She was an aunt of Downs.

Maine State Police visited Downs on Feb. 13 at his home. Downs denied any knowledge but said he remembered posters of her face on campus, according to the police. “I remember the pictures, it’s terrible, poor girl,” he told officers, and suggested soldiers at nearby Fort Wainwright should be investigated.

A cheek swab DNA test was taken the next day. It was a match from the original DNA sample, police said. Downs was arrested without incident.

Friday’s news conference ended with a brief summary with no questions taken from reporters. Elena Sergie, appearing unable to stand, remained sitting in an office chair.

Stephen Sergie held the back of the chair, and with the help of Col. Wilson, wheeled his weeping mother out of the room.

