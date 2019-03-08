The publisher of the Loudoun Tribune, and a close associate of Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman during his 2015 reelection campaign, was arrested Friday morning and charged with 11 counts of wire fraud, as well as illegally possessing a gun and lying to the FBI.

Brian Reynolds, 52, of Leesburg, Va., launched the Tribune in 2016, mainly as an online site, but it has also issued some print editions. An indictment unsealed in federal court in Alexandria on Friday alleges that Reynolds created phony advertising contracts, claiming that various companies had agreed to advertise in the Tribune. Reynolds would then allegedly show the phony contracts to potential investors, or misstate the advertising revenue of the Tribune, to convince people to invest in the Tribune, the indictment alleges.

Reynolds already has a felony record, including forgery and bad check charges, and conducting a wire fraud scheme in Fairfax County in the mid-1990s, for which he was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison. Despite his conviction, a second indictment unsealed Friday alleges that Reynolds owned eight guns and five boxes of ammunition, a violation of federal law. Reynolds is also charged with lying to the FBI in 2017 about owning the guns.

In 2015, Reynolds worked closely with Chapman (R) on his reelection campaign, including obtaining and distributing emails written by Chapman’s political opponent and distributing campaign literature with Chapman. Chapman told The Post in 2015 that he was aware Reynolds had “some troubles in the past” but that he had done good work for the sheriff and other Republican candidates. The Loudoun sheriff’s office has a general order which states employees “are prohibited from regular or continuous associations or dealing with … persons in the community with a reputation for involvement in felonious or criminal behavior.

“What am I supposed to do, not use him?” Chapman said in 2015. “We don’t hang out socially. All he does is campaign literature for me, he’s not privy to sensitive information. Everything we do is a business relationship.”

Chapman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.