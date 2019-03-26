

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing last month. He has pressed for answers in the Park Police killing of Bijan Ghaisar. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Three months after Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked the FBI for an update on its investigation into the slaying of unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar, the bureau has responded with a short letter offering no new information. Grassley then replied with further questions, asking how many hours the FBI has spent on the case and how many agents are currently on the case, according to letters released by Grassley’s office Monday.

Ghaisar, a 25-year-old from McLean, Va., was shot by two U.S. Park Police officers in Fairfax County on Nov. 17, 2017. His family said he was hit four times in the head and died 10 days later. The names of the officers have not been released, and no decision has been made on whether charges will be filed in the case. The officers remain on administrative duty with pay, a Park Police spokesman said.

[Video shows Park Police fired nine shots into Bijan Ghaisar's Jeep at close range, killing him]

Ghaisar was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee south on George Washington Memorial Parkway when he stopped the Jeep in a lane of traffic and was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. Ghaisar then left the scene, and when two officers in a Park Police vehicle spotted him several minutes later and pursued him, Ghaisar twice stopped, then drove away. At a third stop, as Ghaisar again appeared to begin to slowly drive off, a video shows the two officers opened fire from behind Ghaisar. A police report released last year indicated no weapon was in reach or plain view of Ghaisar as officers removed him from the Jeep.



Bijan Ghaisar was fatally shot by U.S. Park Police in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County on Nov. 17, 2017. (Family photo) (N/A)

The case is being investigated by the FBI, which has had no contact with Ghaisar’s family. The decision on whether to charge the officers is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and the civil rights division of the Justice Department.

In December, Grassley asked the FBI for an update on the investigation, and his staff then made a half-dozen follow-up inquiries when the bureau didn’t respond. On March 15, FBI Assistant Director Jill C. Tyson sent Grassley a three-paragraph letter that said the investigation was ongoing, which limited what the FBI could tell the senator.

[When cops are suspects, feds often take years to file charges]

“This is a complex case,” Tyson wrote, “and the FBI must take the time necessary to conduct all interviews, examine all evidence, and analyze lab results. Significant investigative and forensics actions were required and those activities continue.” She said the investigation was “consistent with other investigations of a similar nature, general size, and complexity.”



Last June, FBI agents set up a recreation of the Bijan Ghaisar shooting at the intersection of Alexandria Avenue and Fort Hunt Road in Fairfax County, Va. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood at 7:30 p.m. and was witnessed by two Fairfax County police officers who trailed the Park Police vehicle and who both captured video of the shooting on their in-car cameras. Neighbors adjacent to the shooting scene said they did not witness the shooting. The Park Police do not have in-car or body-worn cameras.

Grassley responded on March 22 that he was concerned the FBI had told The Washington Post the investigation was ongoing before responding to him. He asked why the FBI delayed its response for three months, how many man hours it has spent on the Ghaisar case since it began and also how many hours in the last 30 days. The senator also asked how many agents are currently assigned to the case.

The two letters are below:

https://www.scribd.com/document/403218934/FBILetr0319

https://www.scribd.com/document/403219913/GrassleyLtr0319