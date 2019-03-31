It was just past 2 a.m. Friday when Samantha Josephson decided to part ways with her friends and leave the Bird Dog bar alone. Then, according to police, the 21-year-old college senior called an Uber.

Josephson had been out Thursday night in downtown Columbia’s Five Points district, a popular nightlife hub just down the street from the University of South Carolina campus. Surveillance footage shows her walking outside, waiting on the sidewalk and holding her phone.

At 2:09 a.m., a black Chevrolet Impala pulled into the parking space beside her. As pedestrians streamed by, Josephson climbed inside.



Samantha Josephson. (Columbia Police Department /AP)

But the Impala was not her Uber, police would late determine, and the man driving it never took her home.

Twelve hours later, Josephson’s friends reported her missing.

Two hours after that, authorities had found her dead.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook at a weekend news conference, shortly after meeting with Josephson’s family, who had traveled to town from New Jersey. “They’re broken. There is nothing tougher than to stand before a family and explain how a loved one was murdered.”

Police have arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel D. Rowland on charges of murder and kidnapping, Holbrook said.

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Josephson’s abduction and the mystery surrounding her death has shocked the campus community she called home for four years and immediately spurred her friends, strangers and university officials to advocate for vigilance when using ride-sharing services.

In a message, the university encouraged students to use campus shuttles and to “exercise best practices when using services like Uber and Lyft.” Match the car description and license plate with the information in the app, the message said, and always ask the driver the name of the person they are supposed to be picking up before climbing inside.

During his news conference, the police chief said authorities believe Josephson got into the Impala “mistakenly” because she thought it was her Uber ride.

The next morning, Josephson’s co-workers at the Liberty Tap Room in Columbia grew concerned when she didn’t show up for her breakfast shift. Rich Vascovich, operating partner at the restaurant, told a newspaper that Josephson’s friends called him to ask whether she had shown up for work. They had not heard from her either.

“That kind of clued us in that something wasn’t right,” Vascovich told the State.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Josephson’s friends called police to report her missing. Officers responded to Hub on Campus in downtown Columbia, an apartment complex where Josephson’s roommates had been waiting for her to come home. They had been searching and calling without success.

Cont’d: Here’s another picture of Josephson when she was last seen on Harden Street talking on the phone. Pay close attention to what she was wearing early this a.m. Call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PZSokgwFYN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Authorities began collecting information on Josephson’s last known whereabouts and asked for photos they could distribute to media outlets. They found the surveillance footage and released information on what Josephson had been wearing that night: black jeans, light shoes, orange top.

Around that same time, some 70 miles away in a Clarendon County town called New Zion, two turkey hunters were moving through a wooded, secluded field 40 feet off a dirt road when they discovered a body.

Quickly, the police chief said, authorities in Columbia and deputies with the Clarendon County sheriff’s office realized that the woman the hunters had found in the woods was Josephson. Her clothes matched.

The university later confirmed Josephson’s death in a statement. “Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort,” USC President Harris Pastides said in the statement. “However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.”

Authorities shared vehicle information for the suspicious Impala and put the community on alert. At 3 a.m. Saturday morning, about 24 hours since Josephson disappeared, a patrol officer spotted a black Impala two blocks from Five Points.

The officer pulled over the Impala, approached the driver and asked him to step out of the vehicle, said Holbrook, the police chief. The driver fled but was apprehended.

Inside the Impala, authorities found a “large amount” of blood in the trunk and passenger seat, which tests confirmed was Josephson’s. Police also found her phone, window cleaner, liquid bleach and antibacterial wipes. The child safety locks had been activated in the back seat.

Authorities identified the driver as Rowland. He is detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney, according to jail records.

The police chief said Rowland had previously lived near the area where Josephson’s body was found, a place he described as “very difficult to get to unless you knew how to get there.”

The homicide investigation is ongoing, Holbrook said. He was prioritizing Josephson’s family, he said, who had flocked to Columbia. The police chief called his meeting with them “gut-wrenching.”

“Words can’t describe, obviously, what they’re going through,” he said, adding that it was important to him that the family understood how seriously authorities were taking the investigation. “We’re fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. It’s just as personal to us, and it always is a priority.”

“I assured them we will be with them for every step of the way until this is done,” Holbrook said.

Those who knew Josephson well have said in local news reports that she was kind, well-liked and warm. They called her “Sami.” They told the State she was a sister at Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and planned to graduate in May before heading to Drexel University in the fall for law school.

“She was sweet as can be,” Vascovich told the State. “She was honestly one of those people you loved to be around.”

School and government officials in Josephson’s hometown of Robbinsville, N.J., issued statements of shock and grief. On Facebook, the 21-year-old’s father said, “with tremendous sadness and a broken heart,” that his daughter was “no longer with us.”

“It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart,” he wrote, a message accompanied by a photo of his daughter with her arm slung around his neck. “I could continue to write about her but it kills me.”