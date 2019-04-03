Something unusual is happening this week in Mandan, N.D., a small city just across the Missouri River from the state’s capital.

People have been calling — from places such as New York City and the District of Columbia — and they have many of the same questions as the city’s 22,000 residents. Everyone wants to know what happened at the RJR Maintenance and Management warehouse.

On Monday, local law enforcement announced they had found the bodies of four people, three men and one woman, at the offices of the property management company. The four, later identified as the firm’s owner and three of its employees, were dead, authorities said, victims of a quadruple homicide.

But police would say little else.

In a Tuesday news briefing, Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler named the victims — Robert Fakler, who owned RJR; and Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb.

Ziegler, however, did not say how the four were killed. He didn’t try to estimate when. He didn’t identify a suspect, and he wouldn’t discuss a possible motive. He said investigators had not recovered a weapon at the scene. But he said he doesn’t think the public has any reason to worry about their own safety.

“This was very specific to the victims that were involved,” Ziegler said. “There was nothing that was at the crime scene that would lead us to believe that anybody outside the victims involved were in any danger.”

Police haven’t taken anyone into custody, and Ziegler declined to say whether they were searching for a lone killer or multiple perpetrators. There were security cameras in the building, but he did not say whether they had captured the killing. He apparently ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, though, telling the Bismarck Tribune that “these four people didn’t do it themselves.”

Ziegler and his deputy, Lori Flaten, have said they’re just trying to be cautious in discussing what remains an ongoing investigation. They don’t want to inadvertently release information that harms their police work, Flaten said.

“We’re not trying to hide anything; we just don’t want to jeopardize our investigation,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post. “Hopefully the public can understand that.”



Family and friends console one another Monday near the scene of a quadruple homicide at the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan, N.D. (Mike McCleary/Bismarck Tribune/AP)

But for some of the victims’ family members, the lack of information has been agonizing.

The Cobbs were Briann Miller’s stepfather and mother, and she told the Associated Press that police hadn’t given her any details about how they died.

“I just know that it was an attack,” Miller said. “I don’t know how it happened, what it happened with. I’m left in the dark still. None of this makes any sense. All I know is my parents are gone.”

In a Facebook post that was shared more than 5,000 times, Miller memorialized them, writing, “My whole world came crashing down today all bc of a careless person who is still out there. this is something you only see in movies or hear of happening on the news.”

Before authorities had confirmed his death, Fuehrer’s sister, Natascha Towne, also told the AP that she didn’t know his status and said she was frustrated with the lack of communication.

By Flaten’s account, the crime is unprecedented in recent Mandan history. She said she has worked at the department for 42 years and that the city hasn’t seen another quadruple homicide in that time.

Monday’s body count alone exceeded the total number of homicides in Mandan from 2013 to 2017, the most recent year of crime data available. In those five years, city police reported just three murders.

North Dakota also has one of the lowest homicide rates in the country, according to the FBI. In 2017, there were 1.3 murders per 100,000 residents. Only New Hampshire had fewer homicides per capita.

“Homicides involving four victims at one time is very unusual for our entire state, much less Mandan,” Flaten said. “We understand this is something affecting the city.”

Both Ziegler and Flaten said the department would update the public as soon as it is able — yet neither would say when that might be.

