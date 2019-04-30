

Eldon Mcinville, 26, appears in court after being arrested on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (12 News)

Eldon Mcinville would later tell police he had to look up how to load his new double-barrel shotgun on Google and YouTube.

But inexperience didn’t stop the Glendale, Ariz., man from cleaning the weapon Thursday for the first time in front of his 6-year-old daughter, whom he was teaching about “gun safety,” according to a probable cause statement published online by AZFamily.com. The lesson went awry, however, when he slipped and mishandled the firearm, causing it to discharge.

Moments later, the 26-year-old told a 911 dispatcher that his young daughter’s intestines were “visible.”

Police in a statement called Mcinville’s actions “reckless and dangerous.” His daughter was in critical but stable condition Monday evening, according to police, who say she will have to undergo numerous surgeries in the coming months to recover from a broken hip, among other injuries to her abdomen.

“They said she was the bravest, strongest girl they’ve ever seen. She was talking. She wasn’t crying,” Glendale police Sgt. John Roth told the Associated Press. “She was asking questions as any 6-year-old would do, and they airlifted her to a local Valley hospital in life-threatening condition.”

Mcinville was arrested Saturday on suspicion of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Monday evening whether he had retained an attorney.



Eldon Mcinville. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/AP)

Mcinville told police he was cleaning the weapon on the floor of a bedroom containing other firearms that was “typically locked” for safety, according to the probable cause statement. That claim was contradicted by a witness, however, who said that the room was not locked and that Mcinville would occasionally “walk around the house with the weapons.”

While executing a search warrant, detectives discovered an unsecured revolver on a TV stand — an area accessible to the 6-year-old. Police also found another loaded shotgun in the closet of the bedroom, according to the probable cause statement.

At a court appearance Friday, Mcinville appeared to be distraught as a judge detailed the felonious nature of his charges, which are prison-mandatory offenses. Commissioner Jane McLaughlin forbade him from having contact with his daughter if he posted his $50,000 bond.

“I know she’s your daughter, but you may not have contact with her while the case is pending even if she contacts you first,” McLaughlin said.

Fighting back tears, the man begged for a chance to respond.

“My family, we’re already penny-pinching everything,” he told the judge. “I just want to help my family, that’s all I want to do.”

He added, “Ma’am, if there’s any way, please. My wife needs my help.”

“There is not at this time, sir — talk to your lawyer,” McLaughlin responded.

Mcinville will return to court on May 6.

