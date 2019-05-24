

Pomona Police announced Thursday they had apprehended a suspect in an April burglary, who they found "living and hanging out in a very well built and modern tree house." (Pomona Police Department, via Facebook)

The burglary case wasn’t that unusual, until police found the suspect in a treehouse.

A home in Ganesha Hills, Calif. had been broken into on April 18, with items taken from the residence and garage, according to a Thursday release by the Pomona Police Department. The victim said he recognized the suspect.

On May 21, around 9 p.m., police received a tip that a man, later identified as the suspect, was living in “a very well built and modern tree house” in the neighborhood, the release said.

Now, they had to find said treehouse in the dark.

With an assist from a helicopter equipped with a FLIR heat sensing system, as well as a K-9 unit, Pomona police said they were able to pinpoint a heat source in the heavy brush and trees.

Police found the treehouse and its inhabitant, who was arrested without incident. He was identified as 56-year-old Mark Duda, of Pomona.

On April 18th, Pomona Police investigated a residential burglary in Ganesha Hills where numerous items were taken from... Posted by Pomona Police Department on Thursday, May 23, 2019

The police statement said that Duda’s unusual dwelling was equipped with “a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting.” Photos posted by the Pomona police department from inside the treehouse show a sweeping view of the nearby community and impressive mountains in the distance.

Duda was charged with burglary, according to the police department release, and his case has been referred to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $70,000 bail and will next appear in court in June, sheriff’s inmate records show.

Read more:

Remember the lunch lady fired for giving a boy a free meal? His mother now says she lied.

He pledged to kill ‘as many girls as I see’ in mass shooting. After second chances, he’s going to prison.

Taiwan recognized same-sex marriage for the first time. Here are the scenes of joy.