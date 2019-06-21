A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face in front of his Detroit home Thursday evening after a video game transaction went horribly wrong. His father, watching from inside the house, rushed out and shot the assailant dead, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen had arranged to meet up with the suspected shooter, so far described only as a young man, to sell a video game, The Detroit News reported.

A struggle ensued when the young man tried to rob the boy, and he pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old, who is in critical condition in the hospital, according to police.

The father, 36, ran out of the house after seeing his son shot and opened fire on the shooter, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He is in police custody but has not yet been charged.

The shooting took place on the 2400 block of Honorah Street on the city’s southwest side. A neighbor told The Detroit News she heard “many gunshots." Police recovered two guns at the scene.

Detroit police are holding a news conference at noon to reveal more information.

