

U.S. Park Police Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, moments before they both fired into the Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Bijan Ghaisar on Nov. 17, 2017, killing him. No decision has been made on whether the officers should be charged. (Fairfax County Police Department/Fairfax County Police Department)

One of the U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed an unarmed motorist during a traffic stop in 2017 is arguing that the motorist posed a threat that required the officer to shoot in self-defense, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

In his first answer to the civil suit filed last year by the parents of Bijan Ghaisar, Officer Lucas Vinyard said Ghaisar acted dangerously during the stop. He and Officer Alejandro Amaya pursued Ghaisar down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017, and shot him after he repeatedly drove away from them.

Video of the event, captured by a Fairfax County police officer, led the Ghaisars’ lawyer to argue that the 25-year-old accountant reasonably feared the officers, who ran at him with guns drawn, and that Ghaisar didn’t drive recklessly in evading them.

In the filing, Vinyard repeatedly invokes his right under the Fifth Amendment not to incriminate oneself, and declines to respond to allegations such as: “Amaya and Vinyard fired nine times into the Jeep, mostly from close range, as Bijan sat behind the wheel, unarmed.” A federal investigation into the shooting was conducted by the FBI, and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department along with the U.S. attorney in Washington have not decided whether to file charges against the officers.

Vinyard’s answer, filed by attorney Stuart A. Sears, also raises a number of affirmative defenses, which are standard in civil liability cases. The answer claims that the case may be barred by statute of limitations, that Ghaisar contributed to his injury, that Vinyard is entitled to immunity, and that the officer acted “in self-defense and defense of others.”

Amaya also is scheduled to file a response in the suit.