Two teenagers are in custody Sunday after the pair and two other inmates in a Florida Juvenile Justice facility staged a fight, attacked staff and escaped, authorities say.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at a center on Lannie Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When staff entered the dorm room to try to break things up, the four teenagers, ages 16 and 17, attacked the staff and pressed a button to open the front door of the facility. They dumped the contents of a worker’s purse and stole her car keys and a cellphone. The four then took off in a 2015 Infiniti Q50.

On Sunday morning, authorities had located two of the four teens, who were committed on charges that included motor vehicle theft and burglary. The two others are still on the lam.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.