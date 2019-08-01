

Sampson was a certified therapy dog for his owner. (Longmont Fire, Police, OEM)

Sampson the dog was already having a tough day. His owner, 59-year-old Robert Corbey, had suffered a seizure and fell while taking him on a walk. But then, as emergency responders treated the man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, a woman arrived and took him away.

Police in Longmont, Colo., say that Sampson was taken by an unknown person as his master lay dying. In a Facebook post, police said surveillance video captured the incident, which showed the woman pulling the dog away from the scene on Tuesday evening. Police did not identify the woman or provide a motive for taking the dog but are still looking for her.

For a long time, nobody knew where Sampson had gone, and his disappearance added more grief to an already tragic day. Corbey died after being transported to a hospital, the Longmont Times-Call reported, and his family “not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion,” Longmont police wrote.

As his owner died, Sampson was nowhere to be found. Police asked the public to help find him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Longmont Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur spotted a couple walking with a very familiar looking dog.

“I was like, ‘Oh, there he is!’ I recognized him right away,” Satur told CBS4.

A woman — presumably the one who had taken him — had handed Sampson to the couple, according to Satur. They’d given him a bath and some crackers.

“They knew the dog was missing,” Satur said. “They were like, ‘Here, take the dog.' ”

Sampson received a warm homecoming from a large group of family members, which included “kisses all around,” Longmont police said on Facebook. But one person in Sampson’s life was notably missing: Corbey, for whom he had served as a certified therapy dog.

But for the family, having Sampson was the next best thing.

Kelly Pleffner, Corbey’s niece, told CBS4, “It feels like we have a piece of my uncle, having Sampson back.”

