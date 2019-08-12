Isaac Carrington, a 43-year-old Baltimore police sergeant shot while off-duty last week, is still confined to a hospital bed, struggling to recover from wounds that left him in critical condition and required multiple surgeries.

But he had something to say.

“I love you all,” Carrington said in a YouTube video posted Sunday, speaking around a medical tube threaded through his nose. “I’m 10-8″ — police code that refers to an in-service officer.

"I’ll be back,” he added.

The video is Carrington’s first public appearance since he was shot multiple times around 3:30 p.m. Thursday outside his home in Northeast Baltimore. Carrington, a 22-year veteran of the department, was chatting with a neighbor on his front lawn when a car pulled up, police said.

At least one man with a gun emerged from the car and attempted to rob Carrington and his neighbor, according to police. The two neighbors sprinted in different directions and the masked man pursued Carrington, ultimately shooting him several times, authorities said.

Carrington was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he underwent at least two surgeries. At one point, he had to be placed on life support, a hospital spokesman said.

On Saturday, officers took two people into custody after finding a car similar to the one used in Carrington’s shooting, the department said. But police are still searching for the masked shooter, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who spoke in the YouTube video.

Standing by Carrington’s bedside, Harrison vowed that justice will be done.

“Now we all have to rally around getting [Isaac] healed and making sure we find who did this to hold them accountable,” he said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the union to which Carrington belongs, launched a fundraiser for the sergeant and his family over the weekend.

“Due to the outpouring of concern, anyone wishing to make a financial contribution to SUPPORT THE CARRINGTON FAMILY during this difficult time, is welcome to do so!” the union said in a tweet.

President Mancuso was at Shock Trauma again this morning and reports that Sgt Carrington's condition remains stable and he has been responding to medical staff requests to squeeze their hands. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) August 10, 2019

In the meantime, Carrington is making slow but steady progress, according to Harrison and hospital staff.

“He still has a long way to go, but our prayers have been answered,” Harrison said in the YouTube video.

On Saturday, Carrington had recovered sufficiently to squeeze the hands of hospital staff, the police union said. On Sunday, in the YouTube video, he took it one step further.

“Wave to them, Isaac,” Harrison said. And — though it took visible effort — Carrington did.

