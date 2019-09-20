Pamela Murphy, general counsel for the parole board, wrote that the board is “troubled” that Carter encouraged Conrad to kill himself and prevented others from intervening in his suicide.

“Ms. Carter’s self-serving statements and behavior, leading up to and after his suicide, appear to be irrational and lacked sincerity,” Murphy wrote. “Ms. Carter needs to further address her causative factors that led to the governing offense. Release does not meet the legal standard.”

NBC10 Boston’s Susan Tran tweeted a copy of the decision this morning.

In July, Carter petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting that her conviction be vacated on the grounds that her right to free speech under the First Amendment protected her from being responsible for Roy’s death.

Roy, 18, poisoned himself with carbon monoxide in a truck he parked in a Kmart parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass.

Carter texted Roy the day of his death that he should follow through with his suicidal plans if death was truly what he wanted.

“You’re fine, it’s gonna be okay. You just gotta do it babe, you can’t think about it,” she texted.

Roy used a gas-powered water pump to create the lethal level of carbon monoxide in his truck. When he had doubts about going forward, he stepped out of his truck. Carter told him to “Get back in.”

She didn’t call Roy’s family or police for help.

Carter waived her right to a jury trial and was convicted in 2017 by a juvenile court judge who said Carter’s “virtual presence” made her culpable in Roy’s death.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the conviction in February, and Carter started serving her sentence after the verdict.

Carter’s story has gained national attention, inspiring an HBO documentary titled “I Love You, Now Die.”

