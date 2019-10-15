“He just came in and told our dispatcher that I want to confess to a murder, and then just gave it up,” Sgt. Robert Gibson of Mount Shasta told the New York Times. “I have never had someone come in with a body and turn themselves in here. This was unusual for us.”

AD

AD

The man was calm and straightforward, Gibson told the Times, and did not say anything about why he allegedly killed the victims.

Police said they believe that the suspect and the victims, whose identities have not been released, knew each other. Gibson told the Times that the suspect described the victims as his relatives. He declined to reveal the victims’ cause of death.

The suspect is in custody, and police told the Times he has not been formally charged. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Mount Shasta and Roseville police are seeking search warrants for the locations of the bodies in both towns. Police in Roseville, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, plan to release more information Tuesday.

Read more:

AD