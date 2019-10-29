Authorities in Georgia are searching for a convicted rapist and child molester who was released from prison by mistake.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, had been in custody since his 2015 conviction on rape and child molestation charges, according to state records . He was serving a life sentence.

The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Monday that Munoz-Mendez had been “released in error” from Rogers State Prison on Friday. The department did not say how the error was made or when it was first discovered.