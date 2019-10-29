“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez,” the Department of Corrections said in a news release.
AD
Gwinnett County prosecutor John Warr, who who helped convict Munoz-Mendez, expressed disbelief at his release. He told Atlanta’s 11 Alive the case was “especially bad,” with a victim who was assaulted repeatedly beginning at the age of 10.
“They need to re-think how they’re handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake," Warr said. "It’s incomprehensible.”
Read more:
AD
AD