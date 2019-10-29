Authorities in Georgia are searching for a convicted rapist and child molester who was released from prison by mistake.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, had been in custody since his 2015 conviction on rape and child molestation charges, according to state records. He was serving a life sentence.

The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Monday that Munoz-Mendez had been “released in error” from Rogers State Prison on Friday. The department did not say how the error was made or when it was first discovered.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez,” the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Gwinnett County prosecutor John Warr, who who helped convict Munoz-Mendez, expressed disbelief at his release. He told Atlanta’s 11 Alive the case was “especially bad,” with a victim who was assaulted repeatedly beginning at the age of 10.

“They need to re-think how they’re handling their security, and how they let people out by mistake," Warr said. "It’s incomprehensible.”

