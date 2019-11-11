Ball, however, gave his version of events. He said in an interview that he had been expecting Rawls since the 6-foot, 250-pound man climbed over the balcony to his apartment two weeks earlier. That prompted Ball, who is trained in ritualized combat, to start keeping his replica weapons within reach. One of those weapons was a double-headed carbon steel battle ax he had purchased at a Renaissance fair some years back. He calls it “his baby.”

AD

AD

Ball alleged that Rawls had been hurling death threats at him and his former roommate, whom Ball said Rawls had previously dated, since Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ball said, Rawls started knocking on his apartment door. The knocking eventually turned into kicks, Ball said. By the second or third kick, Ball said, Rawls had broken into the apartment.

Ball had his ax within reach, and as Rawls took about two steps, Ball said, he hit Rawls on the torso with it — leaving him bloodied.

Ball is used to getting hit, thanks to his training over the years in ritualized combat through the Michigan Entertainment Renaissance Curiosities Society. Although Ball plays a character, one who descends from a Norse-controlled Irish town and works as hired muscle, the contact is very real.

AD

Nimh V. Kaliban 2016(?) CE Caliban and Nimh Fighting in a previous episode of KAW Just got this footage from same source as previous fight of Transition and Filios Booksworth. Poor quality but its bootleg. Posted by Liathróid Nimh of the MERCS on Saturday, August 10, 2019

According to WOOD TV8, after the alleged intruder ran away from the apartment, a neighbor called police. K-9 officers then followed the trail of blood to track down the suspect, the report said.

AD

Rawls spent the night in a hospital before being handed over to police, WOOD TV8 reported. Ball, who is about 5-foot-8, said he has some bruising and a burn stripe on his head from the alleged brawl.

Rawls, who has served time in prison for past felonies, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. His mother said he doesn’t yet have an attorney.

Rawls is being held on a $20,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Read more:

AD