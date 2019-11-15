(Ring is owned by Amazon, whose founder and CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Information on the woman’s identity, and what happened to her, remain scarce. Police responded to a call about a woman’s screams after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, but did not initially find any potential victims or suspects when they arrived at the scene, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar.

It wasn’t until the next day that police received the Ring doorbell footage, she said. The LAPD released the chilling video publicly Thursday in hopes that more witnesses would come forward with information.

Police also spoke to several witnesses, including the resident of the home with the doorbell, who can be seen walking out onto the front porch after the screaming began.

Witnesses saw what might have been a white four-door Prius with two people inside speed off down a residential street, southbound Third Avenue, according to the LAPD statement. One witness reported seeing a black woman in the front seat of the car, with the possible suspect on the driver’s side. The witness also saw the female passenger’s hair being pulled backward as she screamed. Police described the suspect as a black male and urged the public to contact the LAPD with more information on the case.

Police had not yet confirmed that the incident the camera recorded was in fact a kidnapping, according to Aguilar, and police did not know the identity or whereabouts of the woman or the suspect.

Ring doorbells have increasingly played a role in police investigations as the company has partnered with hundreds of police departments across the country, The Post reported in August. In an effort they call the “new neighborhood watch,” Ring allows police to request photos and videos from devices captured within a specific time or place, but homeowners can decline the requests. Though the company says it seeks to make neighborhoods safer, lawyers and privacy experts have raised concerns about the device’s surveillance potential.

