The teen Javarick Henderson, Jr., will be tried as an adult after a Pinellas County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. Under Florida law, the Dunedin Highland Middle School student could face life in prison.

It was an inexplicable turn for a child who, according to the Tampa Bay Times, had no disciplinary issues at school, let alone a criminal record. Weeks after the killing, police still have yet to identify a motive, a department spokesperson told The Washington Post.

AD

AD

The dual tragedies left a family reeling. During the teenager’s first court appearance, a woman who identified herself as his mother left the courtroom, sobbing, “Oh, my son.”

“I lost two people,” Javarick Henderson told local television station WTSP. “I lost my mama and now my son. Everybody know my mama was a good lady, loving lady. I got to deal with my son. I want everybody to know he was a good, good child also. Never got in trouble. No fights, no nothing. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

A first-degree murder indictment is “rare for a boy as young as 13,” the Times noted. But Florida was one of the first states to allow prosecutors to charge children in criminal rather than juvenile court — a move it makes more often than anywhere else in the country, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report.

AD

AD

At one time, juveniles were treated differently than adults on the premise that they are developmentally less mature and more capable of rehabilitation. That changed in the eighties and nineties amid a spike in juvenile crime and concern over a coming wave of teenage “super predators” that never materialized.

The estimated number of homicides committed by juveniles has dropped since the mid-nineties. Children under the age of 14 account for the lowest number of known juvenile killers, the Department of Justice reported, with 25 in 2016.

In the St. Petersburg case, police were summoned to Davis’s home just after 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, according to an arrest report. Inside the mint-green house with a neat lawn and an ADT security sign out front, they found the 56-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

AD

AD

“The defendant was found with multiple lacerations on his hands, red marks on his body and covered in blood,” the report said.

The teen’s 12-year-old brother, who was in the house at the time of the crime, told officers he heard screaming and other loud noises coming from the kitchen. He said Javarick Henderson, Jr., told him he “did something bad” and asked him not to call 911, and to wait until the morning, “because he needed time to think.”

Later that day, the police department called a press conference to announce the boy’s arrest.

“Everybody is in disbelief," neighbor Gloria Dandy, whose grandchildren referred to Davis as Grandma, told WTFS as the news spread. “That’s the feel of the neighborhood.”

AD

After his indictment, the teen was moved from juvenile detention to jail, where he will be held without bail until the conclusion of his case. Bruce Bartlett, chief assistant state attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties, told the Times that he could still be sentenced as a juvenile depending on the evidence.

AD

But for now, the boy will remain behind bars.

“It’s one of the most gruesome crime scenes that I’ve experienced in a long time," Bartlett said. “A tremendous amount of violence was involved in her death. ”I can’t take a chance that that guy could potentially be released not knowing what the catalyst was that caused him to do what he did.”

Read more:

AD