The chilling scene was captured on a grainy security camera and shared widely Tuesday after New York State Police issued an Amber Alert and a $2,500 reward for tips on the girl’s disappearance. The incident comes just days after 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was stabbed to death in Manhattan.

New York police have not determined a motive for the kidnapping, which took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday as the mother and daughter were walking along Eagle Avenue, near East 156th Street in the Bronx’s Melrose neighborhood, police said. There are no suspects in custody.

#AmberALERT now issued for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez who was abducted last night in the #Bronx. Call 911 if you see her or the four-door beige vehicle the suspects were observed driving. Contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with any info. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/f85u0X6nzo — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 17, 2019

Carmen Sanchez, 36, refused medical treatment after she was pushed to the ground, a spokesman for the New York Police Department told The Washington Post. She described the vehicle to police as a beige, four-door sedan that stopped in front of 745 Eagle Ave. before fleeing eastbound after the incident. In addition to the two men who snatched Sanchez’s daughter, two other men were in the car and were described as young-looking, possibly in their mid-20s and wearing dark-colored clothing.

The mother and daughter are from Poughquag, N.Y., roughly 60 miles north of the Bronx, and were in the city for a doctor’s appointment earlier Monday, NBC New York reports.

NYPD Chief Terence A. Monahan and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) tweeted out the alerts Tuesday morning calling for help to bring Sanchez home.

“To Karol Sanchez’s family and loved ones, know that the NYPD will not rest until she’s found — and her kidnappers are brought to justice,” de Blasio wrote.

New York State Police activated an Amber Alert for the teen’s kidnapping at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It is not part of the ongoing investigation, but it is the agency that issues the alerts, state police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told The Post.

“Our special victims unit evaluates [an agency’s call] to decide if they should activate an alert,” Lowman said. Amber alerts are activated in New York only in cases where a minor is abducted and “believed to be in danger of serious bodily harm or death,” according to the the state police’s Amber Alert criteria.

Sanchez is described as 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Police said the girl was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white backpack.

Destiny David, a family friend, described Sanchez as coming from a close-knit Honduran community.

“We all know each other,” David told the New York Times. “We don’t know why they took her. We just want her to be found soon.”

