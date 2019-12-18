Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard followed Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee down the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017, after he left the scene of a minor fender bender. They later fired 10 shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep as it started to roll away from a traffic stop in Fairfax County, fatally wounding Ghaisar. After two years of investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced last month that it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers, but it also said its decision did not preclude other agencies from looking into the case.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh decided to take up the investigation, even though he will be stepping down at the end of the month after losing a reelection bid. Roy L. Austin Jr., an attorney for the Ghaisar family, said Morrogh’s office informed him Wednesday that it “attempted to present the case to the grand jury, but was unable to do it because the U.S. attorney in D.C. refused to clear an FBI agent to testify.”

Kadia Koroma, a spokeswoman for Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said federal prosecutors were not blocking the agents from testifying. “The normal approval process can take up to a few weeks,” Koroma said of the request by Fairfax County to use FBI testimony. “It’s not a rush, two-day process.” She said Liu needed to consult with the assistant attorney general who handled the Ghaisar case for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, “but the decision is made by the U.S. attorney.”

Fairfax prosecutors apparently planned to present the Ghaisar case to a county grand jury on Monday, using one or more FBI agents as their witnesses. To do that, local prosecutors must obtain permission from the U.S. attorney under a Justice Department rule known as the “Tuohy regulation,” named for a Supreme Court case. “No present or former employee of the Department of Justice,” the regulation states, “may testify or produce Departmental records in response to subpoenas or demands of courts or other authorities issued in any state or federal proceeding without obtaining prior approval by an appropriate Department official.”

In a court hearing Wednesday morning, Fairfax Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey M. Lingan explained to Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Brett A. Kassabian why a grand jury empaneled by Kassabian had not gathered this week.

“We called the jurors off last night,” Lingan said in court. “I got the word the FBI agents have not received approval to testify today. The case was turned over to us in November, once federal charges were not brought, to see if we could bring a case. We worked tirelessly with the FBI. The FBI has been professional in working with us. … Because of their professionalism, we were aiming to present, to have the grand jury consider it in this term.”

Grand juries in Fairfax typically meet on the third Monday of each month to consider cases, and this grand jury apparently was extended to a Wednesday session, which was then canceled, causing Lingan to appear before a judge to explain why. Virginia grand juries typically do not investigate cases. They hear from one or two police officers or agents, who provide an overview of evidence, and then decide whether to hand up an indictment. A grand jury refusing to indict, or handing up a “no true bill,” is rare in Virginia.

Lingan told the judge of the Tuohy rule requiring approval for the agents’ testimony from Liu, who oversaw the federal investigation jointly with the federal Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. “It’s my understanding,” Lingan said, “the DOJ did approve, but we also needed approval from the D.C. U.S. attorney. … I was told yesterday it would not be approved by the U.S. attorney’s office by today, but they would let us know when they’re ready.”

Lingan did not mention the subject of the case in open court.

Lingan and Morrogh declined to comment, citing a pending investigation. In a statement, the Ghaisars said they “appreciate all of the recent efforts by Commonwealth Attorney Ray Morrogh to obtain justice for Bijan. After the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did what the Federal Government has never done — kept them informed of the status of the investigation — it is now more clear than ever that individuals at DOJ are not only refusing to do their jobs but are preventing others from doing what is right.”

Fairfax lawyers familiar with the Tuohy process, both prosecutors and defense attorneys, said local prosecutors are frequently able to obtain such approval within a day for federal agent testimony. Koroma said that each request is reviewed individually and that “a high-profile case is not something that can be rushed in two days. We have to do a proper and thorough process, which is what DOJ is known for.”

Liu has not commented publicly on the shooting investigation beyond a news release issued Nov. 14, which said that the Justice Department “cannot prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the two USPP officers committed willful violations of the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute when they shot Mr. Ghaisar.” Her office declined to issue a written report on the case, as has been done in other high-profile police shootings. Last week, the White House announced that President Trump intends to nominate Liu to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes.

Morrogh will leave the Fairfax prosecutor’s office on Dec. 31, to be replaced by Steve Descano, who defeated Morrogh in a primary in June and then won the general election in November. Descano said he had not been contacted by Morrogh about the Ghaisar case and could not discuss the new developments or how he might handle the case when he takes office Jan. 1. Lingan is leaving office at the end of December.

Lawyers for Vinyard, 38, and Amaya, 40, did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday. Both officers have been on paid administrative duty since shortly after the shooting. Vinyard has been a Park Police officer for 12 years, and Amaya for 10. The Park Police has not yet started its own internal investigation, as it waits to see whether criminal charges will be filed in Fairfax.

Ghaisar was a 25-year-old accountant, single with no children, who worked for his father’s firm in McLean. He was born and raised in Northern Virginia and had no criminal record. After his Jeep was rear-ended by a Toyota Corolla in Alexandria, he left the scene, and the Corolla’s passenger called police to report a hit-and-run. Vinyard and Amaya spotted Ghaisar’s vehicle in the Fairfax section of the George Washington Parkway and signaled Ghaisar to pull over, which he did three separate times. But each time, Ghaisar drove away. During his third stop, Vinyard and Amaya opened fire on him, an episode that was captured on video by a Fairfax County police lieutenant who followed the pursuit with an in-car camera recording it. Federal police do not have body-worn or in-car cameras.

