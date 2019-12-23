Morrogh confirmed the information in the letter, saying there is not enough time to summon the grand jury again before Morrogh leaves office next week.

Ghaisar, 25, was shot and killed as he sat unarmed behind the wheel of his Jeep Grand Cherokee in November 2017, by U.S. Park Police officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya. The investigation was handled by the FBI, since the Park Police are federal agents with jurisdiction in Northern Virginia. The officers pursued Ghaisar into a residential neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County, then fired 10 shots into his Jeep as it slowly pulled away from them, a video shot from a Fairfax police lieutenant’s car showed.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of Washington decided last month not to charge Vinyard and Amaya, but said their decision did not preclude other jurisdictions from taking the case. So Morrogh and his chief deputy, Casey Lingan, then reviewed the FBI’s investigative file and sought twice last week to present the case to a Fairfax grand jury for possible criminal charges, The Post reported.

Although Liu’s office had approved allowing the FBI to share its investigative files, it did not allow the lead agents in the case to appear before the Fairfax grand jury last Monday or on a special reconvening of the grand jury on Wednesday, Lingan told a Fairfax judge in a hearing that day. A federal rule known as the Tuohy regulation requires the U.S. attorney to approve the participation of any federal agents in nonfederal proceedings.

A spokeswoman for Liu said that a letter from Fairfax prosecutors seeking the FBI agents’ testimony was sent on Dec. 13, which wasn’t enough time to be approved by either Dec. 16 or Dec. 18, the dates the county grand jury met for the final time in 2019. Both defense and prosecution attorneys in Fairfax said such requests had previously been approved within a day. Liu still has not approved the Dec. 13 request.

“This is not the type of request that can be resolved over the weekend or in just three business days,” Liu spokeswoman Kadia Koroma said last week. “It is important to note that the request is still under consideration by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.”

After learning that the agents had not been allowed to appear in Fairfax last week, Warner and Grassley sent a letter Monday to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. The senators wrote that “despite cooperation by the FBI, Fairfax County will now be unable to move forward before the end of the year. We would like to better understand how U.S. Attorney Liu’s office will work with the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney moving forward.”

The senators also noted that their request last month for a briefing from the FBI and the Justice Department, following the federal declination of charges, had been denied. “Our staff will be in touch to follow up on both of these matters,” the senators wrote.

Morrogh served 36 years in the Fairfax prosecutor’s office, including 19 years as chief deputy and the last 12 years as commonwealth’s attorney before he was defeated for reelection by Steven Descano in the Democratic primary. Descano, who served as a federal tax prosecutor but has not previously tried a case in Fairfax, has declined to say how he will handle the case and said he had not spoken to Morrogh about it. He declined to comment Monday.

Morrogh confirmed Monday that he would not be able to present the case to a grand jury before he leaves office on Dec. 31. County grand juries meet on regularly scheduled dates, typically the third Monday of each month in Fairfax, and there would not be enough time to summon the grand jury again before the end of the year, Morrogh said.

“We appreciate the continued support and aid from the senators,” Morrogh and Lingan said in a statement, “and hope that this helps progress this matter further for the Ghaisar family. We have provided all of the files to our successor’s deputy so that there is no further delay. We hope that a decision can be finalized and made by the January 21, 2020, grand jury.”

The Ghaisar family responded to the senators’ letter, saying that, “During yet another very difficult holiday season without our son and brother, we are heartened by the fact that Senators Chuck Grassley and Mark Warner have not forgotten about us. We appreciate their continued efforts to get us and the public the information that we are owed to prevent anything like this from ever happening to another family.”

Liu’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

