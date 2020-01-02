A man was recorded violently assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day as she cried out for help at someone’s door.

A Las Vegas homeowner’s camera captured a whimpering woman with ripped blue jeans running to the home.

She frantically knocked on the door while looking over her shoulder at the white Hyundai Sonata parked in the middle of the road.

The man, dressed in a white pullover with dark stripes, bolted to her as she screamed: “Stop, Darnell! Please!”

The man grabs the woman by her hair, which causes a Christmas wreath to be ripped off the door and the woman to hit the ground, landing on her knees as a potted poinsettia crashes on the step.

He kicks the woman’s left side, and she tumbles down the steps as another plant topples over.

“Why would you [expletive] do that?” he asks her, trying to pull her off the ground. “Get in the car.”

The man stumbles, trying to get the crying woman to her feet, before he gets his bearings and yanks her up by her burgundy sweater. He screams a derogatory term at her as he forces her up and drags her to the passenger side of the car.

Authorities were searching for a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30 and a black man in the same age range until Rodgers’s arrest 3 a.m. Thursday.

Rodgers is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a cash bond of $24,236. It’s unclear whether he has secured legal representation.

Police didn’t identify the woman who was assaulted.

