“I haven’t seen the warrant yet, but it’s my understanding that Mr. Dulos was just arrested and charged with the crimes of murder as to his wife, Jennifer Dulos,” Pattis told WFSB.

He maintained his client’s innocence, saying, “I’ll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved, and I don’t think the evidence will show that he was.”

AD

Connecticut State Police would not immediately confirm the arrest or charges to The Washington Post.

AD

Jennifer Dulos’s marriage had disintegrated years before her disappearance. In court documents, she described an unstable relationship, with her five children caught in a fierce struggle and her husband harboring a slew of “sickening revenge fantasies” against others, including a reference to dropping a brick on a former client’s home from an airplane.

Fotis Dulos had a Greek passport in the past, and Jennifer Dulos wrote that she was concerned that her children would be taken there. In 2017, she moved into a rental home after Fotis Dulos said his girlfriend and her daughter would live together in the family home.

AD

Dulos dropped off her children for school on May 24 — then vanished. The disappearance triggered a massive search of New Canaan involving drones, K-9s and state police. In early June, police found Jennifer Dulos’s blood on discarded clothing in various locations, including in Hartford. Police said they had video of Fotis Dulos dumping garbage bags. Blood was also found in Jennifer Dulos’s home.

At that time, Fotis Dulos was arrested with his girlfriend on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Pattis told reporters on Tuesday that he believed other arrests had been made.

This story will be updated.

AD