Attorneys for Lee said they are making the push because a review of the case found that the evidence used to convict Lee was flawed, and his appellate attorney acknowledged in an affidavit that he had struggled with substance abuse and didn’t have the resources to mount a proper defense. Lee’s attorneys would like to run fingerprints found at the scene of Debra Reese’s slaying through a national database — something that has never been done — and perform DNA testing on a hair and fingernail scrapings that could point to other suspects. Such DNA testing was not possible at the time of the crime.

AD

AD

“There’s no question that Ledell Lee did not have a fair shot at proving his innocence at trial or during 20 years on Death Row,” said Nina Morrison, senior litigation counsel at the Innocence Project.

Lee always maintained his innocence in the case, even telling the BBC the day before he was executed: “My dying words will always be, as it has been: ‘I am an innocent man.’ ” No physical evidence directly tied Lee to the slaying and he had to be tried twice before he was convicted and sent to Death Row, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the ACLU and Innocence Project said forensic experts they consulted found that evidence was misinterpreted at trial and that the police investigation was problematic. The experts concluded that testimony that Lee’s shoe prints were found at the scene of the killing was wrong, a photo lineup used to identify Lee as a suspect was “shocking[ly]” biased against him, and an injury to the victim’s face that was crucial to the case could not have happened as prosecutors asserted.

AD

AD

Reese, a homemaker, was found dead in the bedroom of her Jacksonville, Ark., home Feb. 9, 1993. Reese had been bludgeoned 36 times with a tool used to check tire inflation on trucks, and blood was spattered around the room, according to court records. Police arrested Lee shortly after the killing, after a neighbor identified him as the man he saw entering and leaving Reese’s home around the time of the killing. Other neighbors also placed him near Reese’s house, and he was convicted largely on the strength of that eyewitness testimony in 1995. Lee was later convicted of two rapes that occurred in 1990 and 1991.

Reese’s family and the prosecutor in Lee’s case could not be reached for comment.

Lee was executed as part of a planned wave of eight executions in Arkansas ahead of the expiration of its lethal injection drug in 2017. The Innocence Project and ACLU pushed for additional DNA testing in Lee’s case in the weeks before his execution, but a judge ultimately rejected that request.

AD

AD

The lawsuit is seeking access to the evidence in Lee’s case under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, but an attorney for the city of Jacksonville, a defendant, said the release of the evidence might be barred.

“Under current Arkansas statutes and case law, the City of Jacksonville is prohibited from releasing the requested DNA physical evidence for public inspection,” Stephanie Friedman wrote in an email.

Almost 170 people on Death Row have been exonerated in recent decades, but there have been relatively few efforts to clear someone who has already been executed using DNA, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. In November, a Tennessee judge rejected a request by the family for fresh DNA testing in the case of a man executed in 2006 for the killing of a Marine. In 2006, Virginia Gov. Mark R. Warner (D) announced that post-execution DNA testing proved that a man named Roger Keith Coleman had killed his sister-in-law. DNA testing in the case of a man executed in Texas in 2000 did not provide exculpatory evidence.

AD

AD

No one has been officially exonerated of a crime they were executed for in the modern era, Dunham said, but evidence has emerged in at least 18 cases suggesting that an innocent person might have been executed.