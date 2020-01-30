The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County, but the FBI took over the investigation because Amaya and Vinyard are federal officers. After two years, the Justice Department announced in November that it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges against the officers because it could not prove that the officers fired at Ghaisar “with the specific intent to deprive him of the right to be free from an unreasonable use of force.” A letter to Ghaisar’s parents from the Justice Department added that “this is a higher standard of proof than is commonly required under state law,” and that the decision not to charge Amaya and Vinyard “does not preclude other components of the U.S. Department of Justice, other agencies, or state authorities from taking action.”

The following month, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh obtained the FBI’s files on the case, met with FBI agents and then planned to present the case to a county grand jury for possible indictment, Morrogh said. But U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of Washington declined to authorize the FBI agents to testify on two days in mid-December, saying she had not been given enough time to consider the request from Fairfax, though she had previously authorized the FBI’s cooperation with Morrogh. Morrogh then stepped down from office, having lost his bid for reelection as commonwealth’s attorney to Descano.

Descano initially made no public statements about whether he would pick up the case. But on Thursday, he met with lawyers for the Ghaisar family and then issued a statement, saying, “Our investigation into this important case is now fully underway and we’re making progress.” He said he and his assistant prosecutors had been “working tirelessly to comb through evidence and work towards a final determination on how to proceed.”

Amaya, 40, and Vinyard, 38, have been on administrative duty with pay since April 2018, the Park Police said. The Park Police said they would not begin the internal investigation of the shooting until all possible criminal proceedings are resolved, so the officers have not been interviewed by internal investigators. It is not known if the officers gave statements to the FBI, which they are not required to do under the Fifth Amendment, and they have not spoken publicly about why they shot Ghaisar. Their lawyers, John F. Hundley and Stuart A. Sears, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Roy L. Austin Jr., one of the Ghaisar family’s lawyers, said Descano did not discuss specifics of how the Fairfax investigation would proceed or when a decision would be reached on whether to seek charges. He said Descano did not mention whether the FBI had been cleared to participate.

“We feel comfortable,” Austin said, “that they are going to make a decision based on the evidence as they review it. He promised us a level of transparency we have not seen or heard before. We asked that he ensure that the family is treated with the respect that any victim’s family should be with, and he assured us that he would.”

The grand jury in Fairfax meets on the third Monday of each month. Morrogh said he tried to present the case on Dec. 16, and then again in a special recalling of the grand jury two days later, but was stymied when the FBI agents weren’t allowed to testify. The case was not presented to the January grand jury last week. Liu’s office has not responded to inquiries about whether she has granted permission for the agents to testify, as required by Justice Department rules.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that Liu would be stepping down from the U.S. attorney’s job on Friday, as she awaits nomination by President Trump for a Treasury Department post as undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes. Liu will be replaced by Timothy Shea, a counselor to Attorney General William P. Barr at the Justice Department. It is not known if Barr was involved in the federal decision not to charge the Park Police officers in the Ghaisar shooting.